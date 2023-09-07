2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Debuts – More Range, New Features (TVC)

As compared to its ICE sibling, Nexon EV facelift has some unique features derived from Curvv Concept
After unveiling Nexon ICE facelift, Tata Motors has now unveiled the facelift version of Nexon EV. Tata has already changed the EV name to a .ev suffix. This will apply to all of Tata’s upcoming electric cars. The .ev suffix sounds more modern and vibrant, something similar Mahindra’s BE.05, BE.07, XUV.e8, XUV.e9, etc.
Nexon.ev facelift Updates in design
Existing Nexon ICE and EV versions are quite identical. While the facelift versions will also be not very different, the overall quantum of changes will be on the higher side. For example, Nexon.ev facelift will be getting a full-width LED light bar. This ensures a more premium and sophisticated look and feel for Nexon.ev facelift. The inspiration comes from Curvv Concept that will reach production stage in 2024.
Other changes include some touch-ups to the grille and bumper section. Apart from these, rest of the profile is largely the same as Nexon ICE facelift. A significant percentage of the features have been borrowed from Curvv concept.
Nexon.ev facelift – Variants and Range
Tata Motors has renamed the existing Prime and Max versions to something simpler such as Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR). Trim levels on offer are Creative+. Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered and Empowered+. These are offered in MR as well as LR.
Nexon EV Medium Range variant has a 30.2kWh battery and offers a range of 325 km. The Long Range variant utilizes a 40.5kWh battery, with a range of 465 km (MIDC). Range in both variants is now 12 kms more than before. Power output in the MR variant is at 127 hp and 215 Nm, this is down by 2 hp and 30 Nm while in the LR variant it is at 143 hp and 215 Nm – down by 35 Nm (in comparison to earlier Nexon EV). Both versions come with a 7.2kW AC charger as standard. Take a look at the official TVC below.
The latest iteration of the Nexon.ev introduces a cutting-edge Gen-2 permanent magnet synchronous motor, which boasts a remarkable 20 percent reduction in weight, a 30 percent reduction in the use of rare earth materials, and significant enhancements in both cooling and efficiency. Tata asserts that upgraded aerodynamics have led to a 2 percent increase in range, as well as impressive performance metrics such as a 0-100kph acceleration time of 8.9 seconds, a top speed of 150km, and notable improvements in NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels.
2023 Nexon EV Creative+ Medium Range
Smart digital lights
LED headlamps
6 airbags
ESP with IVBAC
Smart digital shifter
Paddle shifter for regen modes
17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment by HARMAN
17.78 cm TFT instrument cluster
Smart digital steering wheel
Camera based reverse park assist
FATC with express cooling
Push button start (PEPS)
Multi drive mode-city, sport & eco
Electric ORVM
Electric tailgate
Height adjustable seats
6.6 KW on board charger 3.3 KW AC charger
ZConnect
Smartwatch connectivity
2023 Nexon EV Fearless – Medium Range and Long Range
Smart digital lights
LED projector headlamps
Centre position lamp
Sequential Indicators
Front fog lamps with cornering
Electric ORVM with autohold
R16 alloy wheels with aero inserts
Cinematic touchscreen (26.03 cm infotainment by HARMAN” HD)
Digital cockpit (26.03 cm instrument cluster)
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay™ over wifi
4 speakers + 4 tweeters
HD camera based reverse park assist
Hidden rear wiper & washer with defogger
Front & rear fast charge C type 45W
Rear ac vents
V2V charging (only long range)
V2L technology (only long range)
EPB with autohold (only long range)
Rear disc brakes (only long range)
7.2 KW AC fast charger (only long range)
2023 Nexon EV Fearless+ – Medium Range and Long Range
Arcade.ev
Audioworx
Front armrest
Cruise control
Wireless smartphone charger
2023 Nexon EV Fearless+ S – Medium Range and Long Range
Rain sensing wipers
Auto headlamps
Voice assisted
Electric sunroof
2023 Nexon EV Empowered – Medium Range
Smart digital lights
Welcome & goodbye sequence
Charging Indicator
Arcade.ev
JBL cinematic sound system (4 speakers + 4 tweeters + 1 subwoofer)
360 degrees surround view system
Blind spot view monitor
Front parking sensor
Air purifier with AQI display
Auto dimming IRVM
Leatherette seats with ventilation
Rear seat 60:40 split
Rear seat central armrest
Voice assisted electric sunroof
Cruise control
Wireless smartphone charger
Auto headlamps & rain sensing wiper
2023 Nexon EV Empowered+ – Long Range
Cinematic touchscreen (31.24 cm infotainment by HARMAN HD)
SOS call
V2V charging (only long range)
V2L technology (only long range)
EPB with autohold (only long range)
Rear disc brakes (only long range)
7.2 kW AC fast charger (only long range)
Nexon EV or Nexon.ev will continue to rival the likes of Mahindra XUV400 EV. With the updates, Nexon.ev could witness a bump in prices. Tata will announce the prices of Nexon facelift and Nexon.ev facelift on September 14.