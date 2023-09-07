2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Debuts – More Range, New Features (TVC)

As compared to its ICE sibling, Nexon EV facelift has some unique features derived from Curvv Concept

After unveiling Nexon ICE facelift, Tata Motors has now unveiled the facelift version of Nexon EV. Tata has already changed the EV name to a .ev suffix. This will apply to all of Tata’s upcoming electric cars. The .ev suffix sounds more modern and vibrant, something similar Mahindra’s BE.05, BE.07, XUV.e8, XUV.e9, etc.

Nexon.ev facelift Updates in design

Existing Nexon ICE and EV versions are quite identical. While the facelift versions will also be not very different, the overall quantum of changes will be on the higher side. For example, Nexon.ev facelift will be getting a full-width LED light bar. This ensures a more premium and sophisticated look and feel for Nexon.ev facelift. The inspiration comes from Curvv Concept that will reach production stage in 2024.

Other changes include some touch-ups to the grille and bumper section. Apart from these, rest of the profile is largely the same as Nexon ICE facelift. A significant percentage of the features have been borrowed from Curvv concept.

Nexon.ev facelift – Variants and Range

Tata Motors has renamed the existing Prime and Max versions to something simpler such as Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR). Trim levels on offer are Creative+. Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered and Empowered+. These are offered in MR as well as LR.

Nexon EV Medium Range variant has a 30.2kWh battery and offers a range of 325 km. The Long Range variant utilizes a 40.5kWh battery, with a range of 465 km (MIDC). Range in both variants is now 12 kms more than before. Power output in the MR variant is at 127 hp and 215 Nm, this is down by 2 hp and 30 Nm while in the LR variant it is at 143 hp and 215 Nm – down by 35 Nm (in comparison to earlier Nexon EV). Both versions come with a 7.2kW AC charger as standard. Take a look at the official TVC below.

The latest iteration of the Nexon.ev introduces a cutting-edge Gen-2 permanent magnet synchronous motor, which boasts a remarkable 20 percent reduction in weight, a 30 percent reduction in the use of rare earth materials, and significant enhancements in both cooling and efficiency. Tata asserts that upgraded aerodynamics have led to a 2 percent increase in range, as well as impressive performance metrics such as a 0-100kph acceleration time of 8.9 seconds, a top speed of 150km, and notable improvements in NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels.

2023 Nexon EV Creative+ Medium Range

Smart digital lights

LED headlamps

6 airbags

ESP with IVBAC

Smart digital shifter

Paddle shifter for regen modes

17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment by HARMAN

17.78 cm TFT instrument cluster

Smart digital steering wheel

Camera based reverse park assist

FATC with express cooling

Push button start (PEPS)

Multi drive mode-city, sport & eco

Electric ORVM

Electric tailgate

Height adjustable seats

6.6 KW on board charger 3.3 KW AC charger

ZConnect

Smartwatch connectivity

2023 Nexon EV Fearless – Medium Range and Long Range

Smart digital lights

LED projector headlamps

Centre position lamp

Sequential Indicators

Front fog lamps with cornering

Electric ORVM with autohold

R16 alloy wheels with aero inserts

Cinematic touchscreen (26.03 cm infotainment by HARMAN” HD)

Digital cockpit (26.03 cm instrument cluster)

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay™ over wifi

4 speakers + 4 tweeters

HD camera based reverse park assist

Hidden rear wiper & washer with defogger

Front & rear fast charge C type 45W

Rear ac vents

V2V charging (only long range)

V2L technology (only long range)

EPB with autohold (only long range)

Rear disc brakes (only long range)

7.2 KW AC fast charger (only long range)

2023 Nexon EV Fearless+ – Medium Range and Long Range

Arcade.ev

Audioworx

Front armrest

Cruise control

Wireless smartphone charger

2023 Nexon EV Fearless+ S – Medium Range and Long Range

Rain sensing wipers

Auto headlamps

Voice assisted

Electric sunroof

2023 Nexon EV Empowered – Medium Range

Smart digital lights

Welcome & goodbye sequence

Charging Indicator

Arcade.ev

JBL cinematic sound system (4 speakers + 4 tweeters + 1 subwoofer)

360 degrees surround view system

Blind spot view monitor

Front parking sensor

Air purifier with AQI display

Auto dimming IRVM

Leatherette seats with ventilation

Rear seat 60:40 split

Rear seat central armrest

Voice assisted electric sunroof

Cruise control

Wireless smartphone charger

Auto headlamps & rain sensing wiper

2023 Nexon EV Empowered+ – Long Range

Cinematic touchscreen (31.24 cm infotainment by HARMAN HD)

SOS call

V2V charging (only long range)

V2L technology (only long range)

EPB with autohold (only long range)

Rear disc brakes (only long range)

7.2 kW AC fast charger (only long range)

Nexon EV or Nexon.ev will continue to rival the likes of Mahindra XUV400 EV. With the updates, Nexon.ev could witness a bump in prices. Tata will announce the prices of Nexon facelift and Nexon.ev facelift on September 14.