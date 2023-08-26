2023 Tata Nexon Launch On 14 Sep – New Design Outside, More Features Inside

Nexon facelift will have spruced-up exteriors and interiors and will also be getting some new premium features

With good looks, exhilarating performance and 5-star safety credentials, Tata Nexon has emerged as one of the bestsellers in sub-4-meter compact SUV space. To ensure it remains that way, Tata will soon introduce the facelift version of Nexon. Launch will take place on 14th Sep 2023.

Nexon facelift – Sporty exteriors

Nexon facelift has undergone some serious transformations across exteriors and interiors. At front, there’s a new split headlamp setup, refreshed bonnet with a higher profile, new LED DRLs and a slimmer grille. The bumper has also been revised, featuring a new C-shaped housing for the headlamps and fog lamps. Another key update is the complete absence of the Y-shaped design motifs. It helps achieve a cleaner and clutter-free profile for the SUV.

Side profile is largely the same as earlier. Although the facelift version could get a new set of alloy wheels. Changes at the rear are in line with the changes at front. One example is the C-shaped housing that has the reflectors. It also appears to add more mass to the SUV, ensuring a dominating street presence. Other changes at rear include full-width LED light bar, refreshed roof mounted spoiler and split tail lamp design. Rear wiper is neatly hidden under the spoiler, ensuring a cleaner look for the rear windscreen.

Nexon facelift – What’s new inside

Just like the exteriors, Nexon facelift interiors have also undergone a major revamp. There’s a new dashboard, sharper air vents, Tata’s new patented touch-based HVAC control panel and new storage spaces. Nexon facelift will be getting a new floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This is likely to be offered with the top-spec variants. The existing 7-inch unit from Harman could be retained for lower trims of Nexon facelift.

Another key update will be a new full-digital instrument console. Nexon facelift has a new two-spoke steering wheel, with backlit Tata logo in the centre. Users can access various functions via haptic buttons and toggle switches provided on the steering wheel. Overall look and feel of the interiors is a lot more premium and luxurious. The inspiration comes from Curvv concept that is expected to debut in 2024.

Nexon facelift performance

In its current format, Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine options. Performance numbers are 120 PS / 170 Nm and 115 PS / 260 Nm, respectively. Both engines have 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT as transmission choices. The diesel engine will continue in the same format as earlier.

But the turbo petrol engine could have increased output of 125 PS and 225 Nm. It is also expected to get two new transmission choices of 5-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. The latter will be reserved for top-spec variants of Nexon facelift. The 5-speed manual will be available with base variants.

Nexon facelift will rival the upcoming Sonet facelift and XUV300 facelift. Both of these are planning their respective segment-first and best-in-class features. Sonet facelift will get ADAS while XUV300 facelift will get panoramic sunroof. Other rivals in this space include Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue.