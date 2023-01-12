2023 Tata Nexon New Petrol Turbo Engine, More Power – Official Specs

Apart from power boost, the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor for Nexon will deliver refined performance and improved fuel efficiency

Tata Motors is attracting significant footfall at 2023 Auto Expo, as it showcases a range of passenger vehicles, electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. Two new turbo-petrol motors have also been introduced, which will be used on popular cars such as Nexon, Harrier and Safari.

New engines from Tata Motors will appeal to folks who prefer an exhilarating performance. There will be a bonus as well in the form of higher fuel economy. Both new engines are compliant with BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

Nexon’s new 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor

Tata Motors’ new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol motor generates 125 PS of max power at 5,000 rpm and 225 Nm of peak torque at 1700-3500 rpm. It is likely to be available with both manual and automatic transmission options. The engine can run on pure gasoline as well as E20 ethanol mix gasoline.

In its current form, Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor generates 120 PS and 170 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT gearbox. Clearly, the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor has much better numbers to show. While a power boost of 5 PS seems average, a 55 Nm increase in torque will result in significant improvement in driving dynamics. Testing this engine across places like Leh, Ladakh will be great fun for enthusiasts.

Nexon’s new 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor packs in a range of improvements. It utilizes a rigid all aluminium structure that is also lightweight. Performance and fuel economy have been improved with the use of high-pressure Gasoline Direct Injection technology and advanced combustion system. Other upgrades for the engine include variable oil pump, dual cam phasing, integrated exhaust manifold in cylinder head, water cooled variable geometry turbocharger, maintenance free valve train and timing chain and advanced exhaust system.

Nexon diesel to be carried over

Nexon’s 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor will be upgraded to meet BS6, Phase 2 emission norms. There is unlikely to be any major difference in performance. In its current form, the 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit generates 110 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT. Drive modes of Eco, City and Sport are available with both petrol and diesel variants of Nexon.

While Nexon is a bestseller, much of the sales come from petrol variants. During Jan-Sep 2022 period, Nexon diesel variants contributed just 16% to overall sales. Rival Hyundai Venue has a similar story, with diesel units contributing 22% to overall sales during Jan-Sep 2022. In comparison, Kia Sonet has a much higher contribution coming from diesel units at 45%.

Nexon has received updates at regular intervals and has special editions like Dark, Jet and Kaziranga. Tata Motors recently updated the variant mix to include new names for earlier variants. While it will be getting the more powerful turbo petrol motor, much of the equipment list will be same as earlier. It remains to be seen if there’s a price hike linked with the introduction of the new engine.