2023 Tata Safari Facelift ADAS Feature – Top Variant Spied

The changes that were spotted on Harrier facelift test mules are absent from recently spied Tata Safari facelift test mule

One look at mid size SUV space is enough to say that it is Mahindra that is leading sales charts. With XUV700 and Scorpio N, Mahindra has a massive pull in this segment. They are so popular that there is a massive waiting list for their products. It was Harrier and Safari that once ruled this segment.

Rivals in this segment are set to refresh their products soon. Hector and Hector Plus are getting refreshed. Tata is also getting ready to refresh its Harrier and Safari. Both of them need an update in terms of features, etc in order to compete for the top spot. Tata Motors is likely to unveil facelifted Harrier and Safari at the 2023 Auto Expo next month. Ahead of that, Tata Safari Facelift has been spied wearing a visible ADAS module at its lower bumper.

2023 Tata Safari Facelift ADAS Feature

Tata is facelifting both Safari and Harrier. There have been sightings of Harrier facelift which gets an entirely new front fascia. There are two round fog lamps at the bottom which are new additions and sit beside its headlights. These fog lamps are not present on Safari Facelift spotted recently.

Front bumper at the bottom now features a square cutout where Tata is likely to place radar and sensors for ADAS features. None of these changes are present on the Tata Safari facelift test mule that was recently spotted testing in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. It is likely that this is the top variant of 2023 Tata Safari facelift, as it gets ADAS feature.

Since both Harrier and Safari are platform siblings, these additions on Safari facelift should also reflect on Harrier facelift. Previous test mules were spotted with cameras on its ORVMs. In addition, Tata is likely to update interiors and offer a larger touchscreen. When compared to rivals, Harrier and Safari pack a small screen and an uninspiring UI to operate it.

Specs & Features

As of now, both Harrier and Safari come with a sole 2.0L diesel engine sourced from Stellantis. It makes 172 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission is via either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Rivals in this segment like XUV700 and Hector offer a petrol engine option. Thus posing an attractive starting price.

Both Harrier and Safari lack a petrol engine. Tata is developing a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine for future SUVs. It was widely speculated that Harrier and Safari will get this petrol engine. To fuel this speculation, there were multiple test mules of Safari with emission testing equipment strapped to its boot.

Watering down these speculations, Tata Motors Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Care, Rajan Amba said that a petrol motor for Harrier and Safari is not in their interests. Tata Safari facelift and Harrier facelift could debut at 2023 Auto Expo and a launch will follow soon.

