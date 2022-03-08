2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Envisioned Via Rendering – 6 Colours

The powertrain lineup is set to be electrified, possibly by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system

Despite inching close to the end of its life cycle globally, the Toyota Innova Crysta has been standing tall amongst its competitors in India and other important South East Asian markets. One could ask why fix something that isn’t already broken.

But, Toyota did not become an automotive stalwart by following this conservative principle. The Crysta emerged as a significant step-up from an already very competent predecessor, and we expect a similar evolution with the new model which is due sometime later this year. Last month, 2023 Innova was spied testing.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Rendering

The next generation Toyota Innova is reported to be in the final stages of development, and we present to you a speculative rendering of the ultra-popular people carrier created by our in-house design specialist Pratyush Rout. Even after 6 years, the Innova Crysta still manages to look reasonably fresh. So, the styling changes are not expected to be very drastic.

The profile is likely to stay more or less the same while the front fascia would go under the knife. Brand new grille design, sportier full LED headlamps and matching fog lights will enhance the new Innova’s appeal. A revised rear fascia, new set of alloy wheels will round off the changes to the exterior.

2023 Innova Interiors

Interior was one aspect where the Crysta made a huge leap compared to its predecessor. Considering that customer expectations and segment standards are constantly evolving, we expect the 2023 Innova to benefit from a significant interior update.

New dashboard layout, more upmarket features, and new materials could be in the offing. It could finally come with sunroof, ventilated seats, etc. The space and comfort have always been the family MPV’s strongest selling points and that won’t change with this update.

Powertrain

The current crop of 2.4-liter and 2.8-liter diesel engines carried forward the Toyota Innova through the ever stringent emission norms in our part of the world in recent years but in order to be future ready, the automaker has to introduce electrification. Rumor mill suggests that Toyota will complement the diesel engines with a mild-hybrid configuration.

Exact details of the 2022 Innova’s electrified powertrain is not available at the moment but we put our money on a 48-volt BSG (Belt Starter Generator) system with a dedicated lithium ion battery pack. This should bring noticeable gains in fuel efficiency while keeping the cost from exploding.

It is also being rumoured that the new Innova will finally ditch the IMV RWD ladder-frame platform which it shares with the Fortuner and Hilux in favour of a FWD monocoque platform. If this happens, the underpinnings will come from the modular TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture).

Launch

The 2023 Toyota Innova is expected to make its global debut sometime in the second half of this year with Indonesia as its launch market. Other primary markets like India and Thailand should receive the new model a few months down the line. Launch in India is expected sometime in 2023.