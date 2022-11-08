2023 Toyota Innova HyCross Leaks Ahead Of Global Debut

Some of the equipment onboard new-gen Innova Hycross seems similar to that of Toyota Voxy MPV sold in overseas markets

New-gen Innova Hycross will soon make its global debut in Indonesia, where it will be offered as ‘Innova Zenix’. In India, the MPV is scheduled to debut on November 25. Ahead of that, new details about the MPV’s interiors have emerged.

As compared to the current model, new-gen Toyota Innova Hycross interiors have undergone a major revamp. It is relevant and necessary, as the new-gen model will be entirely different from existing Innova Crysta. Much of the hardware and equipment list is new in case of Innova Hycross.

2023 Toyota Innova HyCross Leaks

A multi-layered dashboard design, prominent centre console and large floating touchscreen are among the key highlights of new-gen Innova Hycross. The steering wheel, centre console and instrument cluster appear to be similar to that of Toyota Voxy MPV. New-gen Voxy was launched earlier this year and packs in all the updated equipment.

Although interior colour theme of Innova Hycross is not clear, it is likely to get a dual-tone theme. Recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has dual-tone black and brown interior theme. Something similar could be offered for Innova Hycross. Other key details include silver accents on dashboard and aircon vents, which ensure a premium look and feel. In terms of utility, the passenger side dashboard has a recess for storage. This is on top of the glove box.

Climate control panel does not seem to have physical buttons, which indicates towards the possibility of touch-based HVAC controls. This feature also helps reduce clutter in the cockpit area. Another great feature is dashboard-mounted gear lever console, which ensures more free space between the driver and passenger seat. New-gen Innova Hycross will be getting features like wireless charging, 360° camera, panoramic sunroof and middle row captain seats with Ottoman function.

New-gen Innova Hycross specs

Unlike Crysta that utilizes a ladder frame chassis, new-gen Innova Hycross is built on a monocoque chassis. It should ensure smoother rides and offer higher fuel efficiency, being lighter than Crysta. Another key update is front wheel drive, as compared to rear wheel drive system used with Crysta.

Innova Hycross will have two powertrain options, a NA petrol and a strong hybrid setup. The MPV is expected to get a new 2.0-litre petrol motor. Diesel option will not be available with new Innova. Even in case of existing Crysta, bookings for diesel variants have been temporarily halted. Electric motors used with the hybrid version will compensate for some of the missing torque, relative to Innova diesel variants.

Existing Crysta will continue to be sold alongside new Innova Hycross in the near-term. Toyota had recently stated that it has been registering good demand for petrol variants of Crysta. As part of Toyota-Suzuki global partnership, new-gen Innova Crysta will later be rebadged for Maruti Suzuki.

