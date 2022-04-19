2023 Yamaha Crosser 150cc Adventure Motorcycle Debuts

Prices for the updated Yamaha Crosser 150 start at R$ 16,590 (approx. INR 2,69,477)

Yamaha has updated Crosser 150 for the year 2023 within months of its international debut. The entry-level adventure bike made its debut in late 2021 and went on sale in Brazil soon after. The Japanese brand has introduced an updated iteration of the Crosser 150 in the Brazilian market with some new features onboard.

While design of the bike remains very much unaltered, Yamaha has offered some new colour schemes with new body graphics on the 2023 Crosser 150. Internationally, Crosser 150 locks its horns with Honda CB150X in the entry-level ADV space.

2023 Yamaha Crosser 150cc – Styling

As far as styling goes, Crosser 150 features signature ADV highlights such as a tall stance, a beak-like structure upfront and a rugged appearance with minimalistic body panels. It also flaunts a tiny flyscreen upfront which is a slight departure from contemporary ADVs.

Other visual highlights include a side-mounted high-slung exhaust, fuel tank extensions with air scoops and arrowhead-shaped rear view mirrors. Like the previous version, the updated 2023 Crosser 150 is available in two variants- S and Z.

The former caters to an urban style with a low front fender, close to the tyre and the engine with a matte black finish. The Z variant is more oriented towards off-road adventures with higher fender and fork gaiters. 2023 Crosser 150 is available in four colour options including red, blue, black and cream.

Updated Features

Yamaha has added a few crucial features to Crosser in order to make it a more practical offering. It gets a new single-pod LED headlamp cluster and does away with a halogen unit offered previously. The semi-digital instrument console has been replaced by a fully digital unit with a blue background, making it easy to read both during daytime and nighttime riding.

Moreover, this console is now enabled with Bluetooth connectivity. The instrument panel also comes with a new Eco function indicating the moment of riding when consumption is lower, helping to drive more economically. Another prominent addition is a 12V power socket which can be used to charge phones and other devices.

Powertrain, Hardware Specs

Crosser 150 is based on the same platform as FZ Fi and hence gets the same 149cc air-cooled, single-cylinder SOHC engine. This unit kicks out 12.2 bhp at 7500rpm and a peak torque of 12.74 Nm at 6000rpm while being paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The most intriguing thing to know about this engine is that it could run on petrol, ethanol or both thus, boosting fuel efficiency numbers.

Coming to its hardware configurations, suspension setup in 2023 Yamaha Crosser 150cc Adventure features simple telescopic forks (180mm travel) up front and a mono-shock (160mm travel) at rear. At a kerb weight of 137 kilos, it is fairly nimble, however, its 845mm seat height could be inaccessible for many short riders. Braking is carried out by a single disc brake at each wheel aided by a single-channel ABS.