2023 Yamaha FZ15 Facelift Unveiled – Can Run On Petrol, Ethanol

Running motorcycles on Ethanol is a lot cleaner and also a lot more economical and also ecologically friendly

Even though you can’t create fuel-grade pure Ethanol at your house. The idea still holds true. Rather than pumping more and more crude oil that might sway the ecological and geological system that this earth is, we can make our own fuel from agricultural crops. This sustainable fuel is also beneficial for the growth of agricultural sector.

The wastes of produce are let to decompose with yeast and other microbes and due to fermentation, Ethanol is created. But you can’t just take Ethanol and put it in your vehicle that was designed to run on petroleum products like petrol and diesel. With high price tags of electric vehicles and not so many advances made in solar and hydrogen fields, Ethanol sounds feasible for developing countries like India, Brazil and the likes.

2023 Yamaha FZ15 Facelift

Honda has always been hot for this flex fuel idea where an engine is designed to run on both fuels. Honda has been pioneering flex fuel tech for over a decade now. Brazil gets a Honda CG 160 Titan motorcycle in Brazil which can run on both petrol and ethanol. But emissions norms for India are in keeping with BS6 / Euro 5 levels. Whereas emission norms in Brazil are less than Euro 4 levels. This makes it easier to implement flex-fuel technology in the South American country.

Now Yamaha has stepped into the arena in Brazil with 2023 Fazer FZ15 facelift. Brazil-spec FZ15 comes with a slightly updated design that is also likely to make it to India. But both displace the same 149cc. While Brazil-spec motor can run on both petrol and ethanol. This engine develops 12.2bhp with both fuels and develops 12.7Nm of torque.

This engine’s power and torque figures are mostly similar to India-spec FZ V3 which produces 12.4bhp and 13.3Nm. Also, cycle parts are mostly the same too. Brazil gets the same suspension, braking components, 17” alloy wheels, and probably the 5-speed gearbox too. But Brazil-spec 2023 Yamaha FZ15 Facelift gets some new things that FZ V3 in India doesn’t.

Design Changes & Componentry

The most impressive part that Brazilian FZ gets is Pirelli’s Diablo Rosso 2, which is offered as standard. Other changes include a new headlight assembly unit that seems to be inspired by the FZ25 that we have in India. FZ15 now gets a projector unit along with twin LED DRLs flanking the projector that looks very handsome.

Rest of its design is kept intact, though. It still gets the same body panels, rear section, seats, fuel tank and everything. One design change that I wholeheartedly welcome is a black finish on the trim around its fake air vents situated on its muscular fuel tank shrouds. Earlier it was chrome and looked absolutely atrocious and gaudy.

Even though Yamaha FZ15 ethanol that could run on both fuels is less likely to make it to India, the design changes are highly likely to make it to India. We can expect a refresh of FZ V3 by the end of this year and receive the same projector headlight assembly as Brazilian-spec FZ15. When launched, it will lock horns with Pulsar 150 and the likes.