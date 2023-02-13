2023 Yamaha FZS, R15, MT-15, FZX Launched – Official Prices

With cosmetic and functional updates, new 2023 Yamaha FZ-S, R15, MT-15 and FZ-X are now priced higher than before

Yamaha’s strategy to offer optimal value to enthusiasts at a competitive price point continues with 2023 versions of R15, MT-15, FZ-S and FZ-X. All four bikes get a different set of updates, aimed at improving their street presence, convenience and safety aspects.

However, performance numbers remain unchanged, as the bikes will continue with the same engines as earlier. New 2023 Yamaha R15, MT-15, FZ-S and FZ-X will be OBD-2 compliant, which comes into effect from April 01, 2023. These bikes will be fitted with on-board diagnostic system that can monitor and report emissions in real-time. Traction control system is now standard.

New 2023 Yamaha FZ-X and FZ-S V4

Safety has been improved with introduction of dual-channel ABS on the new FZ-X 2023 model. Cosmetic updates for FZ-X include a new matte blue colour. It appears to be similar to one of the options offered with existing YZF-R15 V4. Overall styling has been further enhanced with golden coloured wheels.

Existing FZ-X has colour options of matte black, matte copper and metallic blue. There are no engine tweaks for 2023 FZ-X. The bike is powered by a 149cc, air cooled engine that makes 12.4 PS and 13.3 Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. 2023 Yamaha FZ-S now gets a much brighter headlight, LED blinkers, new colours, traction control system, digital instrument cluster.

New 2023 Yamaha R15, MT-15

Key updates for Yamaha R15 include LED turn signals. With this, R15 now has an all-LED lighting setup. The existing version already has LED bi-functional headlight, LED position lights and LED brake / tail light.

Yamaha R15M variant has been updated with a new TFT instrument console that displays a range of information. The resolution seems much better and layout and placement of indicators has also changed. Switchgear has also been improved to ensure easy access to various functions of the instrument screen.

Cosmetic enhancements for R15 include a new dual-tone colour theme of matte black and gold. The bike gets golden highlights against a black and light grey body panelling. Overall look and feel is a lot sportier with golden USD forks and golden shaded wheels. The new colour for R15 will be in addition to the existing colour options of dark knight, metallic red and racing blue.

Updates for MT-15 V2 include LED turn signals and dual-channel ABS. The current model has halogen turn signals and single-channel ABS. Visual updates include a new colour scheme of gloss black and red. Golden USD forks create a sporty profile in combination with the red coloured wheels and blacked-out components.

Existing MT-15 is offered in colour options of ice fluo-vermillion, metallic black, racing blue, cyan storm and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition. Yamaha R15 and MT-15 share the same 155cc, liquid cooled engine that churns out 18.4 PS of max power and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.