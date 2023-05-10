2023 Yamaha R3 Launch Price 726k JPY (Rs 4.4 Lakh) – New Features

YZF-R1 inspired design language is the main highlight on 2023 Yamaha R3 along with its 42 PS and 30 Nm capable 320cc parallel-twin engine

Yamaha updated it for MY2023 with a bunch of new features. Japan is the first recipient of 2023 Yamaha R3. Launch happened today, May 10th, 2023. Yamaha is quoting a price JPY 726,000 (including tax) which translates to Rs. 4.39 lakh as per today’s currency exchange.

Yamaha R3 didn’t need a lot in terms of componentry, so it doesn’t get a lot as part of MY2023 update. R3 got USD forks and other paraphernalia in 2019 update. Yamaha didn’t even add any new colours with 2023 update. So, what is new? Let’s take a look.

MY2023 Yamaha R3 Launched In Japan

This model is of particular interest to Indian automobile market as we are expecting an imminent launch. Along with R3, Yamaha also showcased MT-03, MT-07 and MT-09 as well. Dealer sources revealed Yamaha intends to launch most of these, but R3 and MT-03 are highly likely. When launched, YZF-R3 will take on Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Ninja 400 along with KTM RC 390.

We hope India gets all the added features with MY2023 Yamaha R3 too. Speaking of, Yamaha is offering LED turn indicators as standard fitment with MY2023 update. Halogen bulbs were the biggest sour points in R3’s design. The new front and rear LED turn indicators blend in well and complements stylish LED headlights and LED tail lights.

Other additions include a quick shifter, but Yamaha is not offering it as standard fitment. Instead, prospective buyers have to shed JPY 22,000 (approx Rs. 13,325). We’re not sure whether it allows both clutchless upshifts and downshifts, or just one of them. Yamaha R15M gets a quick shifter too, supporting only clutchless upshifts.

What does it pack?

2023 Yamaha R3 comes in three colour options, just like its preceding model. These are Deep Purplish Blue Metallic, Dark Bluish Purple Metallic and the good ol’ Metallic Black. We think Dark Bluish Purple Metallic looks the flashiest, which might not be to everyone’s taste.

R3 measures 2090 mm long, 730 mm wide and 1140 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 1380 mm long with a ground clearance of 160 mm. This should be enough to scale any and every illogical speed breaker we have. R3 bears the same beating and pulsating heart as before. Which is a 320cc parallel twin engine with liquid cooling, 4V head and packs DOHC setup.

This engine is good for 42 PS of power at 10750 RPM and 30 Nm of torque at 9000 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. With 14L of fuel in the tank, 2023 Yamaha R3 weighs just 169 kg, which is really commendable. Componentry includes USD front telescopic forks, rear monoshock, 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear tyres.

Yamaha offers single disc setup at both ends along with dual channel ABS. Fatter rubber would be nicer and while at it, we hope Yamaha offers the same fully digital TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity from R15M. R3 gets a fully digital LCD panel with limited functionalities. Launch in India is expected before Diwali 2023. Prices of Yamaha R3 in India could be in the Rs 4 lakh range.