2023 Yamaha Tricity 125cc, 155cc Unveiled – New Features, Colours

For 2023 model year, Yamaha Tricity range is kept identical mechanically – The 155cc model still makes just 14.88 bhp and 14 Nm

Trikes are not very common in India. That said, they are a common sight in ASEAN markets and Europe, where scooter manufacturers have had their fair share of products in this segment. Newest of the bunch are Yamaha’s 2023 model range of Tricity 125 and 155 scooters, which are now launched in Japan.

Both trikes are hard to set apart where design is concerned. A similar design trait is found with some Yamaha motorcycle ranges too. Launched at JPY 4,95,000 (approx Rs. 3.1 lakh) for Tricity 125 and JPY 5,56,000 (approx Rs. 3.54 lakh) for Tricity 155. These prices don’t include taxes.

2023 Yamaha Tricity 125cc, 155cc

Given the premium pricing strategy, they wouldn’t be viable options for the price sensitive Indian market. Yamaha is not likely to consider bringing them to our shores anytime soon. These pose lucrative options for people to consider in markets where trikes are popular.

For the money, there is a lot that one will get with the 2023 Yamaha Tricity range. For starters, both scooters are large in size and have a huge road presence. Something which conventional scooters lack. Yamaha has chosen an interesting design language for the Tricity scooter range.

The flowing design with 2023 Yamaha Tricity seems to be masking the heft quite well. Overall looks can be termed sporty, backed by conscious design choices. There is a large LED headlight unit at front flanked by turn indicators, along with a fairly tall windscreen covering its instrument console. The overall front fascia is mean and wouldn’t look out of place on a top-speed chasing superbike.

The powertrains are less superbike-y. In Yamaha’s global portfolio, three are three scooters under the Tricity range. A 125cc, a 155cc and a 300cc model. Tricity 125 makes 12.06 bhp and 11.02 Nm from its liquid-cooled engine. Even though Tricity 155 uses the same 155cc 4V engine as R15 V4, it is detuned to make just 14.88 bhp and 14 Nm.

Popularity Of Yamaha’s Tricity Range

Yamaha Tricity range offers two 14” alloy wheels at front and a 13” alloy wheel at the rear. Front wheels are tiltable, lending them cornering abilities. All wheels get disc brakes and suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic front forks and dual shockers at the rear. Features include smartphone connectivity, a smart key with keyless operation, and a lot more.

Ever since the global launch of Tricity range in 2014, Yamaha has not seen much success. Even with the grand re-introduction in 2019, Yamaha Tricity range hasn’t made a significant dent in ASEAN and JDM markets. Europe is a slightly different story, though. Tricity 125 is the OG of the bunch. Tricity 300 was introduced in 2019. Whereas Tricity 155 was first showcased at 2016 Osaka Motorcycle Show. For 2023, Yamaha is betting big on trikes with the launch of MY2023 Yamaha Tricity 125 and Tricity 155 in JDM.