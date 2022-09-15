2023 Yamaha XMax 300cc Scooter Spied – Honda Forza Rival

In terms of exterior design, the XMax 300 test mule spotted overseas appears largely the same as current model

As there’s hardly any difference in the skin, it’s likely that Yamaha may be focusing on upgrading the equipment list offered with XMax 300. For example, some new features could be introduced. Another possibility is a new variant, but it’s too early to accurately define such possibilities.

Some key features of Yamaha XMax 300 maxi-scooter include an aggressive front fascia, full LED lighting, large windscreen, comfortable riding stance, step-up seat, chunky exhaust and large underseat storage. XMax 300 is preferred for its powerful performance and agile handling, all while offering the comforts typically associated with a scooter.

2023 Yamaha XMax 300 to get quieter exhaust?

While it’s not clear why XMax 300 is out there on road tests, it may have something to do with upcoming European Union noise restrictions. The official EU statement says that the existing Euro 5 noise limits will be revised and implemented as a separate act. The quantum of changes in noise limit and when exactly it will be implemented is yet to be finalized.

However, as OEMs work in a proactive manner, Yamaha may have started working on the exhaust note of XMax 300 even before the new rules are enforced. XMax 300 currently has a throaty exhaust note, which may not comply with the new noise limits. Updated Euro 5 noise limits may take some time to implement, as OEMs and their suppliers will need to make multiple changes. Subsequently, these will need to be tested for reliability and performance in addition to the compliance part.

A cost-benefit analysis for different sound levels and their associated practicality and efficacy is currently being evaluated by the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM). As per existing Euro 5 regulations, motorcycles with 175cc engines and above are required to have a noise limit of 80 decibels.

Focus is on two-wheelers, as these are among the major contributors to noise pollution. European Union wants to have quieter cities, which is where the revised noise limits will be playing a crucial role. Enforcement of the new noise limit rules will be done with the help of noise radars that are already functional in European cities like Paris.

2023 XMax 300 specs unchanged

While the upcoming version of XMax 300 may be quieter, there are unlikely to be any major changes to the hardware. It may be possible to comply with updated Euro 5 noise limits just by introducing some changes to the exhaust setup. Yamaha XMax 300 is powered by a 292cc, liquid cooled motor that generates 28 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. It is mated to a V-belt automatic transmission.

Suspension system comprises telescopic forks at front and swingarm unit at rear. Both ends have disc brakes, 267 mm front and 245 mm rear. Other key features of Yamaha XMax 300 include traction control system (TCS), smart key with remote locking, 12V outlet at front and white-on-black LCD instrument console. Upon launch, 2023 Yamaha XMax 300cc will take on the Honda Forza 300.

