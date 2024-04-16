2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review – First Ride With New Updates

Bajaj has launched the updated Pulsar N250 with lots of new features – Prices start from Rs 1.51 lakh

Following the onslaught of connectivity updates by Bajaj Auto since the beginning of this year, the company has rolled out the renewed version of the Pulsar N250, but with more than just Bluetooth and a connected console. The 2024 Pulsar N250 comes with a whole range of features that is truly enticing to its demographic. The selling points include inverted telescopic suspension, Dual Channel ABS with three ride modes (Road, Rain and Off-Road), Traction Control System, and wider tyres.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review – Features and Technology

The USD fork made by Endurance, is meant to improve the handling and be more durable to battering on Indian roads. It also serves as an eye candy on the N250 especially since it comes in champagne gold finish on the Pearl Metallic White and Glossy Racing Red versions of the bike. On the Brooklyn Black N250 the fork is also black in colour.

The three braking modes of the Dual Channel ABS are programmed to regulate the braking intervention to prevent lock-up keeping in mind the variety of road conditions even a single stretch of ride can include. The Road mode is the standard setting. The Rain mode is developed for rainy and wet road conditions with the obvious maximum eagerness to intervene.

The Off-Road mode is not strictly for adventure off-roading, it is programmed to be suitable for rural road conditions that may involve gravel, loose sand and unevenly broken patches. In order to engage the Off-Road mode, you gotta ride the bike below 20 kmph, but to switch to or between Road or Rain modes there’s no speed rule, it can be done anytime on the fly.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review – Braking and Handling

The N250 does deserve brownie points for remembering the last used ABS mode. While the same cannot be said for the Traction Control System, which if turned off will come back alive the next time you key up the motorcycle. However it remains off until you pull the key out, like if you kill the engine with the switch or by careless clutch-work. Also, to switch off the TCS, you need to be in Off-Road ABS mode.

During our brief test ride at Chennai, we rode over different surfaces and found that the braking was indeed dependable. It was sufficiently bite-y as well. The USD fork seemed to improve the confidence in handling and zipping across the tightly-meshed traffic.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review – User Experience

The LCD console that displays all the stats as well as the current status of the aforementioned systems, has a lot of information to show within very less real estate. The segmented display is also a buzz-kill, but considering the price point, the judgement has to be withdrawn.

What can’t be, is the fact that a single button does all the work from scrolling down the menu, changing the Bluetooth settings and switching between the brake modes. And the Bluetooth is indeed useful for call and SMS alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation guidance from the phone.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review – Engine and Performance

The engine used is exactly the same as the outgoing model. It is the 249 cc single-cylinder four-valve air & oil-cooled motor, that generates 24.1 bhp of peak power at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. While the peers were discussing that Bajaj could’ve upgraded the gearbox to a 6-speed unit instead of the same 5-speed one, practically an upgrade didn’t feel necessary. The motor feels very alive with the current pairing and the rev-spacing between the gears is quite sporty already. The power delivery and ride composure while utilising that power are quite amazing for a bike of its price now that it’s got all these contemporary features.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review – Verdict

Bajaj Pulsar N250 2024 has raised the bar in terms of features and performance within its price range. With a host of updates including inverted telescopic suspension, Dual Channel ABS with multiple ride modes, and a Traction Control System, Bajaj has clearly aimed to cater to a diverse set of riders and road conditions. Overall, Bajaj seems to have once again hit the mark with the Pulsar N250, offering a compelling package that appeals to a wide range of riders, whether seasoned enthusiasts or newcomers attracted by its features and performance.