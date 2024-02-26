2024 Hyundai i20 N Line Facelift Debuts – New Design

When compared to India-spec Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched in Sep 2023, there are not a lot of design changes

Hyundai, a prominent player in the global automotive market, has introduced the facelifted version of its i20 N Line hatchback. Despite being a global vehicle, the i20 has gained popularity in various markets, including India. The N Line variant, known for its sporty appeal, received a facelift in India back in September 2023, and now Hyundai has presented the refreshed model for international markets.

Design Comparisons – New vs Old

When comparing the global version of the 2024 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift with its Indian counterpart, unveiled in September 2023, observers might not immediately notice significant design alterations. However, upon closer examination, Hyundai has made subtle revisions to the front and rear bumpers, refining the overall aesthetic.

The most noticeable change lies in the wheels, with the 2024 i20 N Line facelift sporting 17-inch wheels, an upgrade from the 16-inch ones on the Indian model. Both versions feature N badging on the wheels, distinguishing them from the standard i20 adorned with the Hyundai logo.

The front fascia showcases a revised lower bumper, reducing the prominence of black elements. The front bumper’s enhanced appeal is complemented by projector fog lights embedded in triangular black elements at each end. The rear bumper exhibits a more sporty design with pronounced J-shaped creases, contributing to an overall athletic appearance. Notably, the red elements on the i20 N Line have been entirely eliminated in the latest facelift.

Interior and Market Availability

Internally, 2024 i20 N Line Facelift maintains the all-black interior theme with red accents, resembling its India-spec counterpart closely. However, Hyundai has confirmed that this particular variant is not expected to be launched in India, primarily due to the recent introduction of the i20 N Line facelift in September 2023. The new design elements, including the larger 17-inch wheels, are unlikely to be homologated for the Indian market.

The decision is also influenced by the fact that the 2024 i20 N Line, equipped with a robust 200 bhp 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, requires larger brakes and wheels, a configuration not necessary for the India-spec 1.0L 118 bhp powertrain. Additionally, the distinctive red accents, popular among Indian buyers, remain untouched to cater to the preferences of the local market.

Interestingly, Hyundai’s recent decision to discontinue N Line versions of ICE-powered i20 and i30 in Europe suggests a strategic shift. The Hyundai i20 N Line Facelift is anticipated to hit markets such as Turkey, Australia, and South Korea.