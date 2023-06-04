2024 Hyundai Palisade Gets Black Edition – KRW 41.68 m (Rs 26.3 L)

There are no real changes in design, powertrains and features with 2024 Hyundai Palisade except for new Le Blanc trim

Palisade is Hyundai’s flagship SUV (not taking into account Genesis GV80) in many global markets. At home turf, Hyundai has introduced a new trim level for Palisade that slots above base Exclusive trim and earlier mid-spec Prestige trim while Caligraphy is still the top-spec trim. Hyundai believes this will lead to better sales in South Korea’s family SUV segment.

Le Blanc trim costs KRW 41.68 million (Rs. 26.3 lakh) and is now likely to be the most VFM of the variant lineup. Base Exclusive trim costs KRW 38.67 million (Rs. 24.4 lakh), while Prestige cost KRW 45.9 million (Rs. 28.95 lakh) and top-spec Caligraphy costs KRW 50.69 million (Rs. 31.98 lakh) (all prices include 3.5% consumption tax).

2024 Hyundai Palisade Gets New Le Blanc Trim

India never got the Palisade nor the new Santa Fe. What we get is Tucson, which is two segments below Palisade, but still costs between Rs. 28.63 lakh and Rs. 35.46 lakh (both prices before tax). Hyundai cites marketability and competitive pricing as reasons for introducing Le Blanc trim.

There are no design changes with 2024 Hyundai Palisade except for the new Le Blanc trim addition and Black Edition of Caligraphy trim. Same design, same interiors and same powertrains as well. Even though Le Blanc is just one trim above base Exclusive, it gets a ton of features and creature comforts.

For starters, 20” alloy wheels, higher-spec Michelin tyres, automatic tailgate, electrically adjustable front seats, natural leather seats (probably vegan leather), twin 12.3” digital display cluster for infotainment and instrumentation, wireless smartphone charger and Hyundai’s ADAS suite among many. Interior now gets a Cool Gray colourway with contrasting Black elements that add sophistication as well.

Palisade is a 4995 mm long, 1975 mm wide and 1750 mm tall SUV and packs a 2900 mm wheelbase. Depending upon the market, Hyundai offers two petrol V6 engines, a 3.5L V6 MPi (277 PS, 335 Nm, 8AT) and a 3.8L V6 GDi (295 PS, 355 Nm, 8AT) and an I4 diesel engine (200 PS, 440 Nm, 8AT) as well. FWD is standard, but the company offers AWD with all powertrains.

Calligraphy Black Edition

Along with Le Blanc trim, Hyundai has introduced a new variant of top-spec Caligraphy trim. It is called Caligraphy Black Edition. Palisade’s bold parametric front grille, lower bumpers, door garnish, emblem, skid plates and headlight housings now get a dark finish that looks badass. Dark 20” wheel design, black roof rack, dark aluminium console top cover, are exclusive too.

On the inside, Calligraphy Black Edition gets quilted suede nappa leather upholstery which is exclusive to Black Edition. No fakery in terms of Alcantara material. Suede found in lower trims is not soft Nappa quality. If launched in India, it could cost over Rs 60 lakhs. Given how Fortuner dominates the sub 5m SUV space in India, we wouldn’t mind more competition.