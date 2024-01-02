2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 400 India Launch Price Rs 5.62 Lakh

In view of the strong growth in middleweight segment, Kawasaki Eliminator 400 has been launched in India

Kawasaki has launched the 2024 Eliminator 400 in India. First launched last year, it is priced from Rs 5.62 lakh ex-sh in India. Kawasaki Eliminator 400 can emerge as an alternative option to the likes of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.

Kawasaki Eliminator 400 styling

Unlike a thoroughbred cruiser, Kawasaki Eliminator 400 seems like a modern interpretation of a cruiser. It is predominantly for city streets, although it can also accommodate extended journeys on the highways. One of the key highlights is the long and low design, which should ensure adequate control and balance. With seat height of just 735 mm, even shorter riders will find this bike quite easy to manoeuvre.

Retro bits are evident with the round headlamps and rear-view mirrors. The bike has all-LED lighting, a slender, stretched fuel tank, short fenders, exposed frame and engine parts and dual exhaust pipes. The bike has a comfortable riding stance, with wide handlebar and slightly forward-set foot pegs.

The bike allows the natural positioning of the hands and knees, which will ensure adequate comfort during long distance rides. Looking at the seat format, Kawasaki Eliminator 400 seems more suitable for solo rides. The rider gets a chunky seat, whereas the pillion seat size is barely adequate.

In its home market Japan, the bike is offered in three colour options. In terms of tech features, Eliminator 400 is equipped with a circular fully digital instrument pod. Display items include speedometer, tachometer, clock, odometer, gear position indicator, current and average fuel consumption, dual trip meter and fuel gauge.

The digital instrument panel has Bluetooth, which can be used to access a range of connectivity features via Kawasaki’s Rideology smartphone app. Users can get notifications for call and email, and access riding logs and vehicle information.

Kawasaki Eliminator 400 performance

Powering the Kawasaki Eliminator 400 is the 399cc parallel-twin engine, borrowed from the Ninja 400. It churns out 48 hp of max power and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine has powerful low-speed torque, which makes it suitable for city sprints. At high speeds, the engine delivers a linear response, making it apt for tasks like highway cruising. The bike is offered with assist and slipper clutch as standard.