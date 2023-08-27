2024 Kia EV5 Electric SUV Debuts – Up To 600 Kms Range

As per leaked homologation documents, Kia EV5 unveiled, will pack in a large battery and single motor layout with up to 310 Nm peak torque

Following the EV trend, Kia and Hyundai have introduced a number of products to keep up with the growing global electric vehicle market. Future EV production may increase in order to meet goals for net zero carbon emissions. Kia has introduced a new addition to their global lineup – EV5. Most design attributes from EV5 concept make it to production model.

Through official photos, Kia is giving a sneak peek at the EV5. This is Kia’s third e-GMP EV and the company unveiled it at the Chengdu Motor Show. This electrified model might eventually arrive in India, where it will sit above the Seltos EV.

Kia EV5 unveiled – Is it electrified Carens?

As per leaked homologation documents, Kia EV5 is 4615 mm long, 1875 mm wide, 1715 mm tall, and has a 2750 mm wheelbase. Kerb weight is listed as 1870 kg. There seems to be a single motor layout. This motor from Vitesco Automotive Electronics (Tianjin) Co packs 160 kW (218 bhp) and 310 Nm of peak torque.

There may be two versions of Kia EV5, one for China with an LFP battery produced by Xiangyang Fudi Battery Co., Ltd. (also known as FinDreams), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BYD. The global version may reportedly feature an 82 kWh NMC battery pack with a claimed range of up to 600 km.

Same design language as flagship EV9

The recently unveiled Kia EV5 shares the same design language as the company’s flagship electric SUV, the EV9. Some of these design elements are also incorporated in Kia’s smaller EV4. The SUV’s stance and proportions lend it a rugged appearance. Front fascia is futuristic yet minimalistic in appearance. 3D LED DRLs with ‘Signature Star Map Lighting’ add a sophisticated touch.

Side profile features strong lines and funky aero wheels, and the rear takes design cues from EV6. Kia offers a choice of nine glossy colours with EV5 and one Matte Ivory Silver. The nine glossy ones are Magma Red, Starry Night Black, Ivory Silver, Clear White, Snow White Pearl, Iceberg Green, Tide Blue, Frost Blue and Shale Grey.

Upholstery options for the base model include two woven fabrics and synthetic leather. Interiors have four color options and five seat pattern options. Inside, there is 64-color ambient lighting that includes features such as high-speed warning. Launch will take place next year. If launched in India, it could be priced in the Rs 40-50 lakh price bracket.