2024 Kia Picanto Facelift Small Hatch Spied – EV9 Inspired Design

When launched, Kia Picanto facelift will feature a brand new face and rear design to rival other affordable hatchbacks

Picanto is Kia’s successful entry-level offering, which is sold in various markets across the globe. It shares platform and engine with Hyundai i10 (Grand i10 NIOS). In Kia’s global lineup, it slots below the Rio hatchback, which shares platform and engine with Hyundai i20. In markets like the UK, Kia Picanto is the company’s most affordable offering costing around GBP 15,000 to GBP 20,000. Kia is now updating Picanto with a facelift.

First debuted in 2017, the current generation model has already spawned a facelift, which was launched in 2020. This will be the 2nd facelift of Kia Picanto’s current gen. Kia is keeping its affordable hatchback fresh to better compete with rivals like Citroen C3, Dacia Sandero, MG 3, VW Up and recently updated Hyundai i10.

2024 Kia Picanto Facelift Spied Testing

For starters, Kia Picanto measures 3595 mm long, 1595 mm wide and 1485 mm tall. Wheelbase is 2400 mm. In dimensions, Kia Picanto is slightly larger than the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The facelift is likely to have similar dimensions. This looks like a styling exercise only and most of its componentry will be similar.

Major changes are found in the front fascia and rear. Kia kept a side profile similar to the outgoing model. Test mules donned heavy camouflage. We expect Picanto to get a larger and more aggressive front grille along with redesigned bumpers. Outgoing model has V-shaped fog lamp housing while the GT Line has circular fog lamps.

With the facelift, Kia is introducing a vertical LED headlight setup. This is in line with other Kia global model updates we have witnessed including Carnival facelift and new EV9 electric. Outgoing Picanto has quad dots LED DRLs that remind me of Porsche’s Four-Point LED pattern headlights. New alloy wheels have a two-tone finish as well and look visibly different from outgoing 16” alloys on GT and GT Line trims.

On the inside, Kia is less likely to make significant changes. A free-standing 8” touchscreen infotainment screen takes center stage. An all-black dashboard, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob with white stitching, automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control with speed limiter, a 4.2” MID along with analog instrumentation, push-button start, keyless entry, and electrically adjustable ORVMs are notable elements.

ADAS Suite is standard too

2024 Kia Picanto facelift will feature a slightly redesigned rear profile. There are new LED tail lights with vertically oriented light bars as well, a design theme that India-spec Kia Seltos facelift dons as well. A shark fin antenna is present too. Luggage carrying capacity is 255L and 1,010L if rear seats are folded.

Despite being Kia’s most affordable offering, 2024 Picanto still has to meet Europe’s and Australia’s newest safety regulations mandating AEB and other ADAS features. Kia will retain the same 1.2L and 1.0L petrol engines. The 1.2L NA 4-cylinder MPI engine develops 83 bhp and 122 Nm, while the 1.0L 3-cylinder T-GDi turbo petrol develops 100 bhp and 172 Nm.

Launch is likely in 2024 for markets like Europe, Australia, South Korea (as Kia Morning) and a few ASEAN and Latin markets. Possibilities of Kia Picanto launching in India are very meek. So, don’t hold your breath.

