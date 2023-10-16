2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Leaks Ahead Of Launch – First Undisguised Photos

After updating the Seltos, Kia is now getting ready to update Sonet – First undisguised photos have now leaked online

Kia is back in the headlines as it gears up to give the Sonet, one of its standout models, a much-anticipated refresh. This sub-compact SUV made its grand entrance in 2020 and has since gained significant popularity in the market.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: What’s New?

Now, three years down the line, Kia is ready to infuse new life into the Sonet, with an official launch planned for early 2024. The vehicle has been spotted undergoing rigorous testing, albeit shrouded in complete camouflage. Excitingly, just prior to its official unveiling, the first set of undisguised images of the revamped Sonet has surfaced online from China. India-spec Sonet is expected to have similar design updates.

2024 Sonet aims to make a strong impression with a series of striking updates and enhancements. At the forefront of these changes, you’ll find freshly designed LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights (DRLs), providing a modern and distinctive look.

These additions are complemented by a thorough revision of both the front and rear bumpers, which is expected to lend the vehicle a sportier and more dynamic appearance. Moving to the rear, the Sonet adopts a set of connected LED tail lamps, exhibiting a similar design to those featured on the Seltos facelift.

Rolling on the roads, the 2024 Sonet will stand out with its 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, boasting a mesmerizing diamond-cut pattern. This sets the stage for the Sonet’s character, offering both style and substance. Depending on the chosen trim level, buyers can opt for a single-pane sunroof, roof rails, and a shark fin antenna, enhancing the vehicle’s practicality and aesthetics.

Step inside, and you’ll notice that Kia hasn’t overlooked the cabin either. The interiors have been reinvigorated with new upholstery that promises a more premium and comfortable feel. A highlight of the refreshed Sonet’s cabin is a single-piece dashboard housing a dual-screen setup. This setup showcases a digital instrument cluster, providing crucial information to the driver, and an updated touchscreen infotainment system for seamless connectivity and infotainment options.

Passengers’ comfort is also a priority, with the inclusion of ventilated front seats and automatic climate controls. Moreover, rear AC vents ensure that everyone on board enjoys a pleasant journey. The advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) may be offered, albeit it could be limited to the top-tier variants, providing an extra layer of safety and convenience.

Power Unleashed: Engine Lineup

Despite the significant visual changes and feature upgrades, the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift retains its current engine lineup. This decision could be seen as a testament to the power and efficiency of its current offerings. You can expect to choose from the same trio of engines: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine.

The base petrol engine pairs with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the turbo-petrol and diesel engines offer a choice between auto-clutch manual and automatic transmissions. As per our sources, Kia is getting ready to bring back diesel manual option with new Sonet. This range of options ensures that there’s a Sonet to fit different driving preferences.

Price and Rivals

The introduction of new features and enhancements could potentially lead to a price increase for the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift when compared to the current model, which falls within the price range of Rs. 7.79 lakh to Rs. 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the enhancements are expected to justify the price bump, offering a more feature-rich and modern driving experience.

Once officially launched, the refreshed Sonet will continue to compete fiercely in the compact SUV segment, pitting itself against the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and the new Tata Nexon. With these formidable rivals, the Sonet will have its work cut out, but with its refreshed look and added features, it is poised to remain a strong contender in the market.