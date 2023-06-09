2024 Mahindra XUV500 Coupe SUV Spied – Or is it BE.05 Electric?

It is likely that the test mule spotted is either new gen Mahindra XUV500 to rival Creta or BE.05, which is planned for launch in October 2025

With the launch of XUV700, Mahindra discontinued XUV500. But they promised to bring the XUV500 back, in a new gen avatar, probably based on their futuristic BEV design language. Now, a test mule has been spied in Chennai, which could likely be the new gen XUV500 coupe SUV.

It is also possible that this could be one of their new born electric SUV. Last year in August, Mahindra had unveiled its born-electric range. It includes the XUV range (XUV.e8, XUV.e9) and the BE range that has BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. All of these are based on the born-electric INGLO platform. Apart from the new technology, the test mule also wears a unique, colourful camouflage wrapping. It is quite different from the usual black and white wrapping seen on Indian roads.

2024 Mahindra XUV500 Coupe SUV or BE.05 Electric?

As compared to the radical design of the concept unveiled last year, the test mule has transformed into a more practical form. While the core silhouette and design of the front fascia have been retained, the panelling is now a lot smoother. The concept version had deep grooves and sharp curves, which have been chiselled down a bit. However, BE.05 continues to have a sporty and unique styling, unlike any other Mahindra car in production right now.

Some of the key highlights include C-shaped LED DRLs, sculpted tapering bonnet, squarish wheel arches and sporty alloy wheels. As compared to the concept that had camera-based rear-view assembly, the test mule can be seen with conventional ORVMs. At rear, some key features of BE.05 include a tapering roofline with sporty spoiler, prominent tail gate and full-width LED strip.

Inside, Mahindra BE.05 has two large touchscreens and sporty two-spoke steering wheel. The SUV has an aircraft-style large gear selector and a rotary control dial. The driver and front passenger area are neatly divided into two separate sections by the central console. BE.05 will have premium upholstery and soft-touch surfaces all around.

Mahindra BE.05 range, specs

While official numbers are not available, it is expected that Mahindra BE.05 will have a range of around 400-500 km. Mahindra BEVs based on the INGLO platform will be powered by LFP battery packs. Both Blade and Prismatic cell architectures will be used. Battery packs will be in the range of 60-80 kWh. These are chargeable with high-powered 175 kW fast-chargers that can load up to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Underpinned by the INGLO platform, Mahindra BEVs including BE.05 are promising an exhilarating performance. Both rear wheel and all-wheel drive options will be available, generating 170-210 kW and 250-290 kW respectively. 0 to 100 kmph will be achievable in just 5 to 6 seconds.

BE.05 will be 4,370 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall. It will have a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. All Mahindra BEVs will be getting a comprehensive range of advanced safety features. They will comply with leading safety benchmarks such as GNCAP. Equipped with 5 Radars-1 Vision ADAS architecture, Mahindra BEVs based on INGLO platform are future ready up to L2+ autonomy.