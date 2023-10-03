2024 Maruti Swift Concept Debuts Before Launch – New Exteriors, Interiors

Maruti Swift Gen 4 has made its global debut in Japan – Launch will take place in India sometime next year

Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India and has been that way ever since its launch. Due to its pricing, it has been appealing to both budget car buyers as well as enthusiasts alike. Swift is currently in its 3rd generation which was launched in 2018.

2024 Maruti Swift Concept Debuts

Maruti Suzuki keeps upgrading Swift periodically to keep the product fresh. Now, they are getting ready to launch the next gen Swift. This new Swift is spied testing regularly. Now, it has been unveiled in concept form – revealing new exterior and interiors.

In terms of design, we can see a few changes. For starters, the honeycomb pattern on the grille seems to be larger and a key highlight is its new bonnet. In 3rd gen Swift, bonnet neatly merged into its bumpers that seemed to be inspired by Mini designs.

Maruti Swift Gen 4 will deviate from Mini-inspired design philosophy a little and gets a clamshell bonnet that mimics an SUV. This is the most stand-out change and the new horizontal shut line is clearly evident.

Next immediately noticeable change is at its rear doors. It gets door handles at a conventional location and is not integrated into the C-pillar. This element made rear passengers feel a little claustrophobic and in the new Swift, we get a quarter glass.

Interiors of 4th gen Swift are overhauled to give a new look. Features like HUD, larger 9” free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, 6 airbags and more. These features are offered on Baleno.

Specs & Launch

Maruti Swift Gen 4 will be almost similar to the preceding model in terms of dimensions. A length of 3.8m to 3.9m is likely. Right now, Swift comes with 2 airbags as standard and gets 2-star crash rating. With focus on safety increasing, it is likely Maruti Suzuki will try to aim for better crash ratings with Swift Gen 4.

India will get the new Swift in 2024. When launched, it will take on Hyundai i10 Nios and the likes. Globally, Swift Gen 4 could get a 1.4L K14B petrol engine with a 48V strong hybrid architecture. In India we will continue to get a 1.2L K12 engine with mild hybrid tech coupled with a 5-speed gearbox or AMT.