2024 Mercedes E Class LWB Leaks Online – India Launch Next Year

With 113mm more wheelbase than newer Euro-spec version, new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB packs more leg space

Mercedes-Benz revealed the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6 rival in the form of a new E-Class. It debuted recently in a Euro-spec SWB (short wheelbase)version. Now, images of the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB version have surfaced from China. This is the version which will be launched in India next year.

The naming scheme in China will denote ‘L’ referring to LWB models, separating them from SWB models without any special suffixes. In India, Mercedes-Benz is likely to just launch LWB models and drop the ‘L’ suffix just like with the current model. That said, Mercedes will offer E53 AMG, E53 AMG Cabriolet and E63 AMG in the future based on global SWB versions.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

Given how popular chauffeur-driven cars are in China, it was just a matter of time before LWB versions of E-Class broke cover. It is a stretched version of the recently debuted new gen E-Class. Mercedes has stretched the wheelbase to 3,094 mm, which is 15 mm longer than outgoing E-Class LWB and 133 mm longer than new gen SWB version.

In China, new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB pricing might start from CNY 380,000 Yuan (approx Rs. 45 lakh). There are two front designs on offer. One with a Progressive grille with a large Mercedes logo in the middle and tiny logos surrounding it. The other with Classic Daimler grille which gets an elegant standing Mercedes logo bonnet emblem.

Headlights are brand new with slight BMW-inspirations. Chrome window frame, flush door handles and chrome applique above running board are notable features. Tail lights are new, with LED signatures resembling three-pointed stars and fake exhausts on the rear bumper with chrome surrounds.

On the inside, new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB resonates a lot with EQS and EQE. Mercedes-Benz offers a large touchscreen infotainment screen in the middle and an optional passenger’s screen in top models. Unlike in EQS, new E-Class has its instrumentation screen separated from the Hyperscreen setup.

Luxury personified with extra leg room for rear passengers

Mercedes-Benz offers two different steering wheel designs depending on trim levels too. LWB version will get electrically adjustable rear seats as standard and ventilated seats along with heating and cooling and massage function might be a part of top-spec trims only. Sunroof, leather upholstery, ADAS suite, streaming apps and Tiktok integration are notable features.

In China, the variant lineup will start from E260, equipped with a M254 series 2.0L turbo petrol engine. This engine is capable of generating 150 kW (201 bhp) of power and 320 Nm of torque. Top speed is 233 km/h and a 9-speed automatic transmission is on offer. This is similar to the E200’s petrol powertrain in Europe. When launched in India, a 2.0L 4-cylinder diesel (192 bhp, 400 Nm) and a 3.0L V6 diesel (282 bhp, 600 Nm) are highly probable with the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. E-Class enjoys quite a following in India and is among the company’s highest-seller.

1 of 2

Image Source