Comet EV Shines Bright in MG Motor India’s 100-Year Celebration with Exclusive Pricing

MG Motor India Marks 100 Years with Spectacular Offerings for 2024 – Comet EV price cut by Rs 1 lakh

MG Motor India is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a bang, unveiling a series of Wow Offerings for its 2024 lineup. The company aims to enthral car buyers with its remarkable product offerings, exceptional value propositions, and unique brand experiences.

Comet EV Price Reduced From Rs 7.98 Lakh to Rs 6.99 Lakh

In a bold move towards accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, MG Motor India has launched 2024 MG Comet EV, a smart EV, at a starting price of just INR 6.99 Lakh. This move aligns with the company’s vision to provide practical solutions for eco-conscious urban consumers and strengthen the electric mobility ecosystem in India.

– MG ZS EV Executive’ Variant launched at INR 18.98 Lakh

– MG Comet- The Smart EV now starts at INR 6.99 Lakh

– MG Hector now starts at INR 14.94 Lakh

– MG Gloster now starts at INR 37.49 Lakh

– MG Astor now starts at INR 9.98 lakh

As part of its commitment to sustainable transportation, MG Motor India has launched the ‘ZS EV Executive’ variant, making electric mobility more accessible to the masses. Priced at an attractive INR 18.98 Lakh, the ZS EV Executive is designed to provide a luxurious and comfortable in-cabin experience for both front and rear-seat passengers. With a powerful electric motor and a whopping 461 km certified range in a single charge, the ZS EV continues to set new benchmarks in the electric mobility space, offering over 75 connected features.

Hector: Elevating the Internet SUV Experience

The MG Hector, India’s first Internet SUV, receives a significant price revision, starting at an attractive INR 14.94 Lakh. Packed with best-in-class features such as a panoramic sunroof, a massive 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system, and ADAS Level 2, the Hector continues to redefine the SUV landscape in the country. The Diesel variant starts at INR 17.50 Lakh, showcasing MG’s commitment to delivering advanced technology and safety features across all variants.

Gloster: Luxurious Autonomy at INR 37.49 Lakh

Furthermore, MG Motor India is proud to announce that the luxurious MG Gloster, India’s first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV, is now available at a starting price of INR 37.49 Lakh. Renowned for its bold design, robust build, and plush interiors, the Gloster offers versatility with both 2WD and 4WD configurations, along with a cutting-edge all-terrain system featuring seven modes.

The company has kickstarted 2024 with the MY24 version of the MG Astor, introducing brand-new trims – Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro, promising an enhanced driving experience for its customers. MG Motor India’s Wow Offerings for its 2024 lineup demonstrate its dedication to innovation, sustainability, and providing customers with unparalleled value in the automotive market.

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, stated, “At MG, we are committed to keeping the customer at the heart of our operations. In continuation with our centenary celebrations, we’re excited to introduce 2024 as the Year of Fast Forward, to ensure a rewarding ownership experience for all.”