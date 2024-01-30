2024 Range Rover Evoque Launch Price Rs 67.9 Lakh – Petrol and Diesel Engine

Offered in a choice of petrol as well as diesel engine option, the new Range Rover Evoque is priced from Rs 67.9 lakh, ex-sh

Land Rover India has introduced the revamped Range Rover Evoque, showcasing its commitment to delivering an exquisite blend of luxury, innovation, and performance. The new Range Rover Evoque is set to captivate the discerning Indian clientele with its sophisticated design, advanced technology, and refined driving experience.

Charismatic Design and Dynamic Performance

The new Range Rover Evoque retains its iconic silhouette, characterized by a coupe-like design, a floating roof, continuous waistline, and flush deployable door handles. The exterior has been subtly evolved with a new Design Grill, Diamond Turned Wheels, Red Brake Calipers, and LED headlights with signature DRL. The addition of two new exterior colors – Corinthian Bronze and Tribeca Blue – along with Perforated Windsor Leather seats and Shadow Ash-Grey finisher, further enhances the SUV’s aesthetic appeal.

Available in Dynamic SE, the Range Rover Evoque offers two powertrain options: a 2.0L petrol engine delivering 184 kW and 365 Nm torque, and a 2.0L Ingenium diesel engine with 150 kW and 430 Nm torque. The advanced mild-hybrid electric (MHEV) technology improves efficiency and responsiveness by harvesting energy during braking and deceleration.

Luxurious Interiors and Innovative Technology

The interior of the new Range Rover Evoque reflects a commitment to luxury and innovation. A reductive new center console design, heated and cooled seats, and configurable cabin lighting contribute to a serene and comfortable cabin experience. The redesigned cabin features a clean center console design with a tactile new gear shifter and a new 28.95 cm (11.4) curved glass touchscreen, offering full digital control over key vehicle functions through the latest Pivi Pro infotainment.

The Pivi Pro infotainment system, situated higher and closer to the driver, provides wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto® connectivity. The system allows for regular Software Over The Air (SOTA) updates, reducing the need for visits to a retailer. Additionally, the Remote app enables users to check vehicle status, remotely lock/unlock, and condition the cabin.

Wellbeing and Safety Features

The new Range Rover Evoque is equipped with one of the most sophisticated interior air quality technologies in its class. The Cabin Air Purification Plus system, featuring PM2.5 Filtration and CO2 Management, promotes a healthier cabin environment by reducing allergens and controlling CO2 levels. Nanoe™ X technology combats pathogens, significantly reducing odors, bacteria, and allergens.

In terms of safety, the Range Rover Evoque offers a suite of camera technologies, including 3D Surround View, ClearSight Ground View, and ClearSight Interior Rear View, providing comprehensive visibility and driver reassurance.

Availability and Pricing

2024 Range Rover Evoque is available for order now, with a starting price of Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, expressed excitement about the refined evolution, stating, “We’re thrilled to introduce this refined evolution, ensuring that every journey is not just a drive, but an exquisite journey in luxury and innovation.” Land Rover India anticipates that the enhanced Range Rover Evoque will continue to set new benchmarks in the luxury SUV segment.