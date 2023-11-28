2024 Renault Duster New Gen Leaks Ahead Of Global Debut

Renault’s sub brand Dacia will be unveiling the new gen Duster tomorrow – Ahead of that the SUV has leaked online

Latest leaked images of the 2024 Renault Duster indicates a significant evolution in its design while maintaining the iconic traits of its predecessors and the Bigster Concept. Renault Duster, known for pioneering the compact SUV segment, holds a special place in the hearts of SUV enthusiasts in India. Its robust suspension and AWD capabilities set it apart as the most capable compact SUV of its time.

Renault Duster 3.0: A Glimpse into the Evolution of Iconic Design

Although the second-generation model didn’t make its way to us, anticipation brews for the arrival of the third generation, expected around 2025. The leaked design images offer a glimpse of what’s in store.

The forthcoming third-generation Duster, to be unveiled by Dacia, Renault’s subsidiary, on November 29th, 2024, in Portugal, is anticipated to hit the Indian market around 2025 under the Renault brand. There’s also talk of a potential Nissan counterpart, although it might not carry the Terrano name due to its lower brand recall.

The Duster has garnered a loyal following across various markets, owing to its affordability, simplicity, robust design, road presence, economical running costs, and reliability. Renault aims to preserve these strengths and uphold the legacy of its predecessors with the new iteration.

Leaked images offer a clear homage to the first and second-generation Duster models, fostering familiarity and aligning with the rugged essence that has defined the Duster since its inception. The front fascia sports a flat bonnet with a unified black element housing the headlights and integrated DRLs.

A bull bar-inspired bumper insert and a prominent silver faux skid plate add to its robust aesthetics. Though lacking fog lights, the Duster seems to incorporate air curtains, directing airflow through the wheels—a nod to its heritage. Notably, there’s a striking resemblance to Renault’s Bigster concept.

Interior Expectations: Anticipating Upgrades and Features

Examining its profile reveals new 10-spoke alloy wheels, substantial door cladding, squared-off wheel arches with cladding, roof rails, expansive glass areas, and sturdy rear quarter panels. While the overall silhouette remains familiar, the rear boasts inverted Y-shaped LED tail lights, a visually smaller rear windshield, and a higher load lip for the boot.

The enhanced rear silver element and a more pronounced split roof spoiler draw attention, reminiscent of the Kiger’s rear—a detail that hardly disappoints. Additionally, the rear door handles seem repositioned on the C-pillars rather than in their usual location.

Regarding powertrains, various rumors swirl around potential options for the upcoming Duster, keeping enthusiasts guessing. Details about features remain undisclosed, hinting at a concise brochure that could help keep costs competitive. More comprehensive information is expected to be unveiled tomorrow, on November 29th.