2024 Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launch Price 19.13 Lakh – 500 Units Only

Skoda India Unveils Exclusive Slavia Style Edition, Elevating Luxury and Performance – Limited Edition

Skoda Auto India, in celebration of reaching the significant milestone of one lakh sales in just two years, has unveiled the Slavia Style Edition, an exquisite addition to its popular sedan lineup. This limited edition, based on the top-of-the-line Style variant of the Slavia, promises to deliver an unparalleled driving experience to a select group of customers, with only 500 units available.

A Stylish Affair with Limited Edition Features

2024 Slavia Style Edition builds upon the already impressive Style variant, showcasing an array of exclusive features. Noteworthy additions include a Dual Dash Camera, an ‘Edition’ badge on the blacked-out B-pillars, black mirror covers, and a striking Black Roof Foil.

Inside, the cabin welcomes occupants with a ‘Slavia’ branded Scuff Plate, featuring a steering wheel adorned with the prestigious ‘Edition’ badge. Stepping out of the vehicle reveals a Puddle Lamp with the Brand Logo Projection, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall design.

Limited to just 500 units, the Slavia Style Edition is powered exclusively by the robust 1.5 TSI engine paired with the smooth 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The exterior is available in three eye-catching shades – Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Tornado Red – meticulously chosen to complement the exclusive black elements on the roof and Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs).

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, expressed the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction, stating, “The Slavia Style Edition is yet another instance of us listening to our discerning customers and offering an extremely exclusive, yet high-value product for our customers. It comes in very limited numbers, for a very focussed set of our customers, but will be accessible across our 200-plus sales touchpoints across India.”

Safety First, Always

Offering a reasonable premium of Rs 30,000 over the equivalent Style variant, the Slavia Style Edition caters to those seeking a perfect blend of exclusivity and additional features. Safety remains a top priority for Skoda, as the Slavia Style Edition inherits the safety legacy of the Slavia, featuring six airbags and securing a full 5-star rating for adult and child safety under Global NCAP’s rigorous test protocols.

Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, specifically designed for the Indian market, the Slavia sedan embodies Skoda’s focus on low maintenance costs, high localization, and swift service turnaround times. This further solidifies Skoda’s commitment to providing top-notch safety across its vehicle lineup.

Localized up to 95%, the car offers a standard warranty of 4 years or 100,000 kilometers, with an optional warranty extension of up to 8 years or 150,000 kilometers. The brand also provides various maintenance and service packages, enhancing the overall ownership experience and reducing maintenance costs for customers.