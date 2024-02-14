2024 Tata Nexon Crash Tested By Global NCAP – Scores 5 Star Once Again

2024 Tata Nexon Achieves Outstanding 5-Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test

Tata Motors proudly announced today that the all-new Nexon (ICE), the country’s bestselling SUV, has achieved the prestigious 5-star rating for both adult occupant protection (32.22/34 points) and child occupant protection (44.52/49 points) from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). This remarkable achievement solidifies Tata Motors’ commitment to safety, with all its new SUV models now holding the coveted 5-star rating from GNCAP.

2024 Tata Nexon Adult Safety

2024 Tata Nexon earned an impressive score of 32.22 out of 34.00 for adult safety, reinforcing its robust safety features and structural integrity. The detailed assessment of the frontal impact revealed commendable protection for both the driver and passenger. The head and neck protection were deemed good, while the chest received adequate shielding. Additionally, the knees and tibias of both the driver and passenger were well-protected, contributing to the overall stellar performance.

In the side impact evaluation, the head, abdomen, and pelvis demonstrated excellent protection, while the chest received adequate shielding. The side pole impact test further highlighted the effectiveness of the standard curtain airbags, providing good protection to the head and pelvis, marginal protection to the chest, and adequate protection to the abdomen.

The bodyshell of the Tata Nexon was rated as stable, showcasing its capability to withstand additional loadings. Equipped with standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC), the car met Global NCAP’s latest requirements, ensuring acceptable performance in the test. Standard Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) systems in all seating positions met the necessary standards, contributing to the Nexon’s outstanding 5-star safety rating.

2024 Tata Nexon Child Safety

Tata Motors has also prioritized child safety in the design of the 2024 Nexon, as evidenced by its remarkable score of 44.52 out of 49.00 in the child safety category. During the frontal impact test, the child seats for both the 3-year-old and 18-month-old were installed rearward-facing using i-size anchorages and a support leg. The results demonstrated nearly full protection, preventing head exposure and ensuring the safety of the youngest passengers.

In the side impact evaluation, the Child Restraint Systems (CRS) offered comprehensive protection, emphasizing Tata Nexon’s commitment to safeguarding children in various collision scenarios. The inclusion of three-point belts in all seating positions as standard further enhances the child safety features of the vehicle.

Additionally, the Tata Nexon provides consumers with the option to disconnect the passenger airbag when a rearward-facing CRS is installed in the front passenger position, meeting safety requirements. The CRS installation passed for all positions, underscoring Tata Motors’ dedication to ensuring the highest level of child safety.

Mr. Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Safety is ingrained in our DNA, and we are proud to earn the prestigious 5-star rating from Global NCAP for the new Nexon as per the enhanced 2022 protocol. It was the first car in India to receive a 5-star rating from GNCAP in 2018, and it upholds this legacy, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.”