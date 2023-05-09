2024 Tata Nexon Facelift Alloys Spied – New Design Philosophy

Tata Motors continues to test the new Nexon, which is set to make its debut in the coming weeks

Tata Motors is facelifting its highest-selling vehicle, Nexon. This update to Nexon will be comprehensive. We’re talking about a host of exterior and interior changes to establish a premium experience for buyers. Tata’s Curvv concept is the inspiration behind these updates. Production-spec version of Curvv will launch later to rival compact SUVs.

Earlier spy shots of the Nexon facelift revealed some bits of its interiors. A new 2-spoke steering wheel and a new dashboard layout are immediately evident. These changes intend to make Nexon a much more premium vehicle than it already is. Now, another set of spy shots has been shared by Auto Journal India, revealing exterior details.

What We Know About Nexon Facelift So Far

Curvv concept was showcased at 2023 Auto Expo. The design of Curvv looks radical, unlike anything we’ve seen from the homegrown company. Upcoming Tata Nexon facelift is inspired a lot by the Curvv design language. We expect a new grille, headlights, and bumpers to establish a new face. 2024 Nexon features similar tail lights to Tata’s flagship Harrier and Safari. Sequential turn indicators are part of the package too, as seen with previous spy shots.

2024 Tata Nexon will feature a new front and rear. Split LED headlamps repositioned on the front bumper, and revised tail lamps are visible in spyshots. Add to this connected LED light bar above the grille. Nexon Facelift will continue to be equipped with a sunroof, roof rails, and a shark fin antenna. Alloys are also new, which can now be seen clearly in latest spy shots.

The new steering is one of the main highlights of the upcoming Nexon facelift interior. Two spoke horizontal design looks modern, as opposed to the ‘T’ shaped design on the current model. New steering design gets a flat bottom too. It doesn’t seem to have perfect 9 and 3 position, but it is close. As opposed to the buttons on the outgoing steering wheel, the new one features toggles and touch-sensitive buttons. Redesigned upper center console with HVAC controls very similar to Curvv is immediately visible.

Nexon Facelift Interior Overhauled – Curvv-Inspired Interiors Confirmed

Dashboard layout can be new too but is not visible in the spy shot. A new gear selector is the only change in the lower center console. Purple leatherette seats breathe fresh air in the Indian mainstream automotive segment as opposed to usual tan, beige, grey, black and red. These seats had perforations which might suggest ventilated seats.

The same 10.25” touchscreen display offered with Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition will be a part of Nexon facelift. It features a much better and lag-free UI and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly. A 7” fully digital instrument console is also likely. There are rumours of ADAS features. But none of Nexon facelift test mules are spied with a radar module.

The same set of engines are offered with Nexon facelift. A 1.2L 3-cylinder petrol and a 1.5L 4-cylinder diesel. The 1.2 petrol is tuned for 125 PS of power and 225 Nm of torque. There is a 5 PS and 55 Nm increase as opposed to 120 PS and 170 Nm of current model. Diesel engine tuning will be similar to outgoing models. With 115 PS of power and 260 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT. Top of the line variants will also get the DCT option. 2024 Tata Nexon prices are likely to be in the Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh range.

