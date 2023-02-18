2024 Tata Safari Facelift Spied With Harrier Electric Design – New Alloys

Harrier and Safari facelifts are urgently needed in view of strong rivals like XUV700, Scorpio N and new MG Hector

While XUV700 and Scorpio N were already ahead of Harrier and Safari, now even MG Hector has raced ahead. As may be recalled, new Hector was launched at Auto Expo at a starting price of Rs 14.73 lakh. With upgraded features, new MG Hector emerged as a stronger contender against Harrier and Safari.

As a remedial measure, Tata Motors has gone ahead and introduced several new features including ADAS with Harrier and Safari. These are available with the existing variant, so buyers need not wait for the facelift versions. However, facelift versions are expected to pack in some additional goodies, especially in terms of their design and styling. Harrier and Safari facelifts will be launched later this year.

2024 Tata Safari Facelift Spied

As current Harrier, Safari models have already received a comprehensive range of updates, the facelift versions will focus primarily on their styling. Quite a few design elements are expected to be borrowed from Harrier EV concept that was unveiled at 2023 Auto Expo. As compared to ICE-Harrier, the electric counterpart has significant changes to the front fascia.

There are updates to the grille, air intake and bumper. Headlamps and foglamp housing have been completely refreshed. The LED DRLs at top are now seamlessly connected via a LED light bar. Side profile has been enhanced with a new set of sporty alloy wheels.

At rear, the SUV gets edgy tail lamps with connecting LED light bar. Some new colour options could also be introduced for facelift versions of Tata Harrier and Safari. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Nandan D, who managed to spot the 2024 Safari test mule on Nice Road, Bangalore.

Inside, 2024 Harrier and Safari facelift will continue with the existing range of features. The updated equipment list includes a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, new 7-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, wireless charger, Type A and Type C USB chargers in all rows and 200+ voice commands in 6 languages. Other key highlights include a 6-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome features, front ventilated seats and air purifier.

ADAS features recently added to Harrier and Safari include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, rear cross traffic alert and rear collision warning.

Harrier, Safari facelift performance

Another key update for 2024 Harrier, Safari facelifts will be a new 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol motor. It churns out 170 PS of max power and 280 Nm of peak torque. It is expected to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. Addition of petrol option will benefit Harrier and Safari, as it will lower the acquisition cost. Rivals like XUV700, Scorpio N and Hector already have both petrol and diesel engine options.

Harrier, Safari 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor will be the same as earlier. It generates 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The diesel powertrain comes with next-gen multi-drive modes for easy handling across challenging terrains.