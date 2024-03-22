2024 Tata Tiago EV Brings New Features – MG Comet EV Rival

As opposed to pre-update model, 2024 Tata Tiago EV brings added features unlocking more safety and convenience, enhancing user experience

The prospect of growing Indian auto sector is very tempting for car manufacturers to cater to. There is a growing interest in electric mobility sector as well, drawing Indian buyers. Tata Motors currently leads the electric car industry with almost 70% market share. The company’s most affordable EV, Tiago EV, has been updated for MY2024.

2024 Tata Tiago EV Brings New Features

For the year 2024, Tata Motors is updating its most affordable electric car in India. The update is very small and doesn’t drastically change the prospect of Tiago EV when compared to pre-update vehicles. However, this update brings a few conveniences and uplift in-cabin functionality.

The best part about this update is that there doesn’t seem to be a price increment associated with it. A practice that we don’t get to see in Indian automotive sector very often. Apart from the functional and experience enhancing feature additions, there is one design change with 2024 Tata Tiago EV.

Which is the new flat 2D Tata logo. We saw this flatter and more minimal 2D Tata logo on company’s newer launches like Punch EV. Instead of Tata’s usual chrome 3D logo, this is a 2D flat logo finished in white. This change is not immediately evident. But keener eyes will spot it easily.

Other changes are on the inside and with top-spec variants only. These include the addition of an auto-dimming IRVM, which is a major convenience factor. This adds to the overall safety quotient too, as this ORVM dims dazzling headlights from the rear automatically, which would otherwise distract the driver.

Another feature addition on the inside is a fast 45W charger for smartphones. With the increase in technology, smartphone’s charging speeds have increased dramatically, rated at over 100W+. Even the flagship phones have been jumping to faster charging speeds and 45W straight out of the car’s socket is appreciated.

Powertrains remain the same

Other than these feature additions, there are no other significant differences. Trim levels continue as they used to be – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux. Primary rivals include MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3 and Tata’s own Punch EV. Top-spec variants get features like cooled glovebox, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, projector headlights, fog lights, rear washer and wiper, rear defogger, auto climate control, driving modes, 4 Star crash safety rating and many more.

Powertrain options are offered in two bundles – 19.2 kWh battery, 60 bhp and 110 Nm motor, 250 km range or a 24 kWh battery, 74 bhp and 114 Nm motor, 315 km range. The latter can be had with a fast charger option bundled with a 7.2 kW AC charger.