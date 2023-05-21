2024 Toyota Vellfire, Alphard Images Leak – New Look, Colours

Apart from the changes at the front and rear, much of the other body parts of 2024 Alphard and Vellfire are largely the same as earlier

Preferred for their majestic street presence and unparalleled comfort and space, Toyota Alphard and Vellfire are due to get their 2024 versions. Ahead of their launch, leaked images provide a glimpse of the updated minivans. Global launch is expected in the coming days. India launch of the new Vellfire could take place later this year.

Toyota Alphard and Vellfire share the same platform. They are dimensionally exactly the same – 4,945 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,895 mm tall, and wheelbase of 3,000 mm. However, with distinctive exteriors and interiors, Alphard and Vellfire cater to different segment of users.

2024 Toyota Alphard, Vellfire styling and features

Even in their existing format, Toyota Alphard and Vellfire have a dominating street presence. The massive front fascia with liberal use of chrome and tall design creates a sense of awe and respect. These design aspects create a solid base, which can then be used to experiment with a wide variety of styling elements.

New 2024 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire can be seen with updated front fascia and refreshed rear section. There appears to be an effort to achieve some level of similarity between the front styling of Alphard and Vellfire.

This approach is different from that used for current models that have distinctive front fascia. New versions of both Alphard and Vellfire get curved horizontal slats. However, they differ in terms of their design format and colour. Lighting is also new and unique for 2024 versions of Alphard and Vellfire.

At rear, the tail lamps have been updated for both minivans. The new units are a lot sportier, as compared to that of current models. Leaked images also reveal a new Precious Leo Blonde (4Y7) exterior body paint for Alphard.

This new colour shade is expected to be offered with only Alphard. In international markets, Alphard and Vellfire have common colour options such as White Pearl, Steel Blonde Metallic and Black. Exclusive colour choices are Luxury White Pearl for Alphard and Burning Black for Vellfire.

2024 Toyota Alphard, Vellfire interiors

New versions of Toyota Alphard and Vellfire are expected to get some new equipment on the inside. Existing models are already well-equipped with features such as captain seats with Ottoman function, ambient LED lighting on the ceiling, tri-zone air conditioning, Toyota telematics system, full leather seats, premium sound system and full digital rear view mirror.

Other highlights include electronic parking brake, cruise control, moonroof and wireless charging. Safety kit includes 7 SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, traction control, ABS, brake assist, EBD, hill start assist control and blind spot monitor. Toyota Alphard and Vellfire are powered by a 2.5-litre engine that generates 179 bhp of max power and 235 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed CVT gearbox. Top speed is rated at 170 kmph. Fuel efficiency is 11.6 km per litre.

Current version of Vellfire is priced at Rs 96.5 lakh, ex-sh. Despite this huge a price tag, sales are commendable. In the last two months of March and April 2023, almost 400 units of the Toyota Vellfire have been sold in India. In India, the Vellfire is on sale via the CBU route. Once the global version is launched, expect the one in India to get updated too.

