Minivan space is one of the most popular in the world. Luxury minivans are springing up too, posing significantly more space than a full-size luxury sedan like Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8L and the likes. Lexus LM is one of those luxury minivans and Toyota is spawning two versions of its Lexus counterpart.

These are Vellfire (on sale in India) and Alphard. Both minivans (marketed as MPVs) take a different take on design as opposed to their Lexus counterpart. Ahead of launch, spy shots of production-spec models leak online without any camouflage. We hope the new 2024 Vellfire reaches our shores and replaces the outgoing model sometime in the future.

2024 Toyota Vellfire and Alphard Exterior Images Leak

Toyota will unveil both Vellfire and Alphard in Japan next month. These promise more luxury and sophistication than outgoing models and will be a cut below that of Lexus LM. In terms of silhouette, not a lot is different compared to the outgoing model. Main differences lie in front and rear design.

Vellfire takes a more sophisticated design route. Sharp design elements in the front bumper resemble the MG Mifa 9. Whereas, Alphard takes sporty design language. Both minivans feature a ridiculously large front grille with generous use of chrome. But the way both these minivans go about it is different.

2024 Toyota Vellfire gets horizontal chrome slats in its front bumper. There is a chrome line that runs along the lower bumper, giving it a pronounced jaw. The same effect is present in Vellfire’s rear too. Vellfire features neat tail lights with a connected design. This light bar is broken by the Toyota logo and VELLFIRE lettering below it. Classic covered wheel design screams sophistication and luxury too.

Alphard boasts a slightly convoluted design. Think Hyundai Tucson. There is a large chrome grille up front with parametric chrome studs. Headlights and tail lights get parametric shape LED signatures as well. Wheels are more conventional in design, unlike Vellfire. Also, there is no connected tail light too.

Interiors still under wraps

Dimensionally, both 2024 Toyota Vellfire and Alphard will be built on GA-K version of Toyota’s TNGA platform. Both Toyota’s premium minivans will measure around 5m in length, 1.85m in width, 1.89m in height and have a 3m wheelbase. Slightly smaller than Kia Carnival.

As of now, only exterior images are leaked. Interiors are still under wraps. But, features like a large infotainment screen, digital driver’s screen, multi-zone climate control, leather upholstery, soft-touch plastics, multiple sunroofs, 2nd row captain chairs, ottoman function for 2nd row, rear entertainment package, ADAS suite, is highly likely.

Powertrain options are likely to include 4-cylinder options only. V6 powertrains from outgoing global models are probably not on offer anymore. Both Toyota Vellfire and Alphard will debut next month in Japan. Launch will probably happen in 2024. New Toyota Vellfire prices in India could cross the Rs 1 crore mark.

