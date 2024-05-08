2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Launch Price Rs 1.3 L – New Colours

Yamaha Introduces Eye-Catching Colours for FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX to Appeal to Young Riders

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has launched new colours for its acclaimed streetfighter model, the FZS-S FI Version 4.0 DLX, in line with its brand campaign, ‘The Call of the Blue’. With the introduction of the vibrant Ice Fluo-Vermillion and lively Cyber Green colour schemes, Yamaha aims to entice the discerning tastes of the youth market segment.

2024 Yamaha FZS FI New Colours – Prices

Priced attractively at INR 1,29,700/- (Ex-Showroom, New Delhi), these fresh colour options are meticulously designed to resonate with the evolving preferences of customers, particularly the youth demographic. The inclusion of these dynamic hues expands the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX lineup to six distinct colour choices, offering a wide range of options for customers to express their individuality. The existing palette includes the striking Majesty Red, Yamaha’s classic Racing Blue, and the timeless Matte Black & Metallic Grey.

Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “We at Yamaha recognize that young riders of today are not just looking for transportation but are seeking a complete lifestyle. They are aspirational and are equipped with insights of global trends and style. Their tastes and preferences are diverse, and they seek differentiated experiences that are unique and sets them apart. In India as well as globally, we have witnessed that the youth is closely following new colour trends and are associating their personalities with it.

This continuous shift is powering us to innovate, and we stay committed to meeting these expectations of our young customers. Today’s introduction of the fascinating colour options in the FZS-FI DLX portfolio is an example of our commitment to the Indian market to keep our brand and offerings always relevant to our customers. We shall continue our pursuit to consistently reform and refresh our products to captivate the imaginations of youngsters and enhance consumer delight.”

Specs

The new Yamaha FZS-FI V4 comes equipped with an air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine with a displacement of 149cc. It boasts a compression ratio of 9.6:1 and delivers a maximum horsepower of 9.1 kW (12.4PS) at 17,250 r/min, along with a maximum torque of 13.3 N.m (1.4kgf.m) at 15,500r/min. The bike features an electric starter system and is E20 compatible.

In terms of dimensions, it measures 2,000 mm in overall length (FZ-S FI V4.0 & V4.0 DLX) and 1,990 mm (FZ-S FI V3.0 & FZ FI), 780 mm in overall width, and 1,080 mm in overall height, with a seat height of 790 mm and a wheelbase of 1,330 mm. The minimum ground clearance stands at 165 mm, and the kerb weight varies between 134 kg for FZ-S FI V3.0 / FZ FI and 135 kg for FZ-S FI V4.0 & V4.0 DLX.

The bike features front telescopic fork suspension and rear 7-step adjustable monocross suspension, paired with 100/80-17M/C 52P-Tubeless tires at the front and 140/60R17M/C 63P-Radial Tubeless tires at the rear. It is equipped with a single-channel ABS, with disc brakes measuring 282 mm at the front and 220 mm at the rear.

The fuel tank capacity is 13 liters, and the fuel supply system is fuel injection. The transmission type is constant mesh, 5-speed, and the bike features a digital clock, speedometer, and ECO indicator. Additionally, it comes with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect, traction control system, and a side stand engine cut-off switch for enhanced safety and convenience.