2W Retail Sales Aug 2022 – Honda, Bajaj, RE, Jawa, Hero Electric, Ather, Ola

Two Wheeler retail sales saw a YoY growth of 8.52 percent to 10,74,266 units in August 2022

Retail sales of two wheelers as reported by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), indicated an 8.52 percent YoY growth. Sales which had stood at 9,89,969 units in August 2021 increased to 10,74,266 units in August 2022. Retail sales had stood at 9,31,241 units in August 2020 relating to a 15.36 percent growth while in August 2019, sales had been higher at 12,76,681 units thus accounting for a 15.58 percent de-growth

The start of the festive season in India, a favourable monsoon and a more positive sentiment among buyers in the country led to an overall retail sales growth of 8 percent. 2W sales increased by 8.5 percent while 3W sales were higher by 83 percent. PV and CV sales increased by 6.5 percent and 24 percent respectively. It was only tractor sales that dipped 32 percent on a YoY basis. Compared to Two Wheeler Wholesales, Two wheeler retail sales increased to 10,74,266 units in the past month.

2W Retail Sales August 2022

Hero MotoCorp topped the list with 3,02,787 units sold in the past month, down from 3,15,336 units sold in August 2021. Market share dipped to 28.19 percent from 31.85 percent on a YoY basis. Hero MotoCorp is keen to expand its portfolio and is slated to be readying three new bikes that will include an ADV, ADV tourer and fully-faired sportsbike which could be named as XPulse 400, XPulse 400T and Xtreme 400S, with launch date slated for some time in 2023.

Honda two wheeler retail sales increased to 2,86,792 units in August 2022, up from 2,48,288 units sold in August 2021. Market share improved to 26.70 percent from 25.08 percent YoY. Honda also has an innovative lineup of upcoming models that will be positioned in the 125cc scooter segment, 160cc segment and 300cc to 350cc segment. At No. 3 was TVS Motor Company with retail sales of 1,81,282 units in August 2022, up from 1,50,374 units sold in August 2021. Market share which had stood at 15.19 percent in August 2021 increased to 16.87 percent in the past month. TVS has launched the updated Apache 160 2V and Apache 180 2V.

A de-growth was reported by Bajaj Auto with retail sales down to 1,04,772 units in August 2022 from 1,25,921 units sold in August 2021. Market share also fell to 9.75 percent from 12.72 percent YoY. Suzuki Motorcycle India was next in terms of retail sales with 54,125 units sold in the past month, up from 45,056 units sold in August 2021. It also saw an increase in market share to 5.04 percent from 4.55 percent on a YoY basis.

Retail sales of Royal Enfield improved to 49,415 units in August 2022, up from 36,886 units sold in August 2021 bringing up market share to 4.60 percent from 3.37 percent YoY. Also planning to expand its portfolio, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 ADV has recently been spied on test in keeping with the company promise to launch one new product each quarter. India Yamaha Motors has also posted a YoY growth to 46,148 units in August 2022 from 40,882 units sold in August 2021 with a current market share of 4.30 percent.

Electric 2W Retail Sales

It was the electric two wheeler makers that have seen marked improvement in sales. Hero Electric saw its retail sales increase two fold to 10,390 units in the past month, up from 5,174 units sold in August 2022. To boost sales and to mark the festival of Onam, Hero Electric is offering a free scooter to every 100th customer in Kerala.

Another electric two wheeler OEM Okinawa also posted outstanding YoY growth to 8,490 units in August 2022, up from 2,855 units sold in August 2021. Ampere Vehicle sales also improved to 6,327 units in the past month, up from 797 units sold in August 2021 while taking up market share to 0.59 percent from 0.08 percent YoY.

Ather Energy retail sales which had stood at 1,612 units in August 2021 went up to 5,261 units in the past month. Ather, which currently sells the 450 Plus and 450X, is also testing a new scooter with a smaller battery pack. It could be introduced at a lower price point and have a lower performance to that seen on the 450 Plus and 450X models.

Ola retail sales were at 3,351 units last month while Piaggio sales dipped to 3,206 units from 3,712 units sold in August 2021. Classic Legends too received more attention with sales increasing to 3,159 units in the past month from 2,398 units sold in August 2021 while Revolt and Benling retail sales were at 1,632 units and 1,029 units respectively in August 2022, up from 853 units and 294 units sold in the same month of the previous year. There were other two wheeler makers that also included electric OEMs that reported sales of 6,100 units in August 2022 down from 9,531 units sold in August 2021.