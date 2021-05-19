350cc Motorcycle Sales April 2021 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Electra, CB350

While domestic MoM growth is negative, exports have registered impressive numbers

A total of 47,650 units were sold in the domestic market in April 2021, which is negative MoM growth of -22.14%. Sales during March 2021 were higher at 61,201 units. Excluding Bullet 350, all other motorcycles in the list have negative MoM growth. The on-going challenges due to pandemic and lockdown are primarily responsible for drop in sales.

On the other hand, exports have registered 57.96% MoM growth in April 2021. A total of 2,720 units were exported in April 2021, as compared to 1,722 units in March 2021. All motorcycles have positive MoM growth.

350cc motorcycle domestic sales April 2021

Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to lead, even though MoM growth is down by -26.50%. A total of 23,298 units were sold in April, as compared to 31,696 units in March. Classic 350 commanded a market share of 48.89% in April 2021.

At number two is Bullet 350 with sales of 9,908 units in April. MoM growth is at 2.22%, as compared to 9,693 units sold in March. Bullet market share is at 20.79%. Meteor 350 takes the third spot with sales of 7,844 units in April. MoM numbers are down by -25.97%, as compared to 10,596 units sold in March. Market share is at 16.46%.

Next is Electra 350 with sales of 3,631 units. MoM sales growth is negative at -26.11%, as compared to 4,914 units sold in March. Market share is at 7.62%. At number five is Honda CB350 with sales of 2,969 units. MoM growth is down by -30.99%, as compared to 4,302 units sold in March. CB350 market share is at 6.23%.

350cc motorcycle exports April 2021

Meteor 350 leads with 1,143 units exported in April 2021. MoM growth is at 28.43%, as compared to 890 units exported in March 2021. Meteor 350 percentage share in exports is at 42.02%. At number two is CB350, which appears to be gaining popularity in overseas markets. MoM export growth is a whopping 460.00%, up from 150 units in March to 840 units in April. Share in exports is at 30.88%.

Classic 350 is next with exports of 724 units in April. MoM growth is 6.63%, as compared to 679 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 26.62%. At number four is Electra 350 with exports of 13 units. MoM growth is 333.33%, as compared to 3 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 0.48%.

Challenges for the auto sector are expected to continue for some more time till the pandemic situation comes under control. Lockdown in various cities is creating production hurdles as well as adversely impacting demand. New product launches and deliveries have been impacted as a result. Hopefully, just like last year, the auto sector will be able to make a strong comeback by end of this fiscal.