350cc Motorcycle Sales Dec 2021 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, CB350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 was the best-selling 350cc motorcycle in December 2021 and despite de-growth scaled over the others by a significant margin

The Indian automobile market continued to face severe shortage in supplies of semi-conductors thus leading to some production constraints. Domestic sales were significantly lower in the 350cc motorcycle segment, although there was a notable increase in exports. Royal Enfield continued to dominate this segment with Classic, Meteor, Bullet and Electra along with Honda CB350.

Total sales of these 5 bikes in the 350cc segment in December 2021 stood at 64,643 units which included 59,646 units sold in domestic markets while 4,997 units were exported. This related to a YoY de-growth in domestic sales to the tune of 7.97 percent over 64,812 units sold in December 2020. Exports on the other hand increased 493.47 percent from 842 units shipped in December 2020.

350cc Motorcycle Sales Dec 2021 – Classic 350 Leads

Heading 350cc motorcycle sales list in the past month was Royal Enfield Classic 350. It saw domestic sales to the tune of 34,723 units, down 11.69 percent over 39,321 units sold in December 2020. Despite this de-growth, sales of the Classic 350 were higher than combined sales of other four in the sales chart by a significant margin leading to a 58.22 percent share in this segment.

Meteor 350 sales increased 28.10 percent to 10,977 units, up from 8,569 units sold in December 2020. Sales of the Bullet 350 dipped 23.08 percent to 8,061 units as did sales of Electra 350 that fell by 7.32 percent to 4,521 units in the past month, from 4,878 units sold in December 2020. Honda also noted a 12.79 percent YoY de-growth for its CB 350 to 1,364 units from 1,564 units sold in December 2020.

Exports on the other hand saw substantial growth for RE Meteor 350 and Classic 350. Shipments went up by 2321.28 percent for the Meteor 350 to 2,276 units in the past month, from 94 units sold in December 2020. Classic 350 exports increased 733.19 percent to 1,983 units from 238 units sold in December 2020.

Honda CB350 exports also increased 44.71 percent to 738 units in December 2021 from 510 units shipped in the same month of the previous year. Electra 350 saw just 9 units shipped in the past month while Bullet 350 exports failed to take off.

350cc Motorcycle Sales and Exports Dec 2021 vs Nov 2021 (MoM)

When comparing sales in the 350cc motorcycle segment on a month-on-month basis, performance in domestic markets improved significantly. Sales increased 43.08 percent MoM from 41,688 units sold in November 2021 to 59,646 units last month. It was once again Classic 350 that claimed charts by a significant margin with a 77.15 percent MoM growth from 19,601 units sold November 2021 to 34,723 units in the past month. RE Classic 350 commanded a 47.02 percent share in November 2021 which increased to 58.22 percent in December 2021.

At No. 2 was the RE Meteor 350 with sales growth of 62.02 percent to 10,977 units in December 2021, a MoM increase over 6,775 units sold in November 2021. Sales of Bullet 350 dipped 7.9 percent in December 2021 to 8,061 units from 8,733 units sold in the previous month while Electra 350 sales increased 6.20 percent from 4,257 units sold in November 2021. Domestic sales of Honda CB350 dipped 41.26 percent from 2,322 units sold in November 2021.

Exports saw the Meteor 350 in demand with 2,276 units sold, down 12.63 percent over 2,605 units shipped in November 2021. Classic 350 exports increased 44.22 percent over 1,375 units in November 2021 while Honda CB350 exports dipped 41.98 percent from 1,272 units in November 2021 to 738 units in December 2021.