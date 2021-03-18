Home Bike News 350cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2021 - Classic, Bullet, Meteor, HNess CB350

350cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2021 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, HNess CB350

Satya Singh
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Image – The Bikers Diary

Led by Royal Enfield, 350cc motorcycle segment has registered double digit growth in February 2021

A total of 65,438 units were sold, as compared to 56,050 units in February last year. YoY growth is 16.75%. Talking about MoM growth, sales have slackened -1.58% in comparison to 66,489 units sold in January 2021.

Export numbers are much better, with both YoY and MoM growth being positive. A total of 2,492 units were exported in February 2021, as compared to 398 units in February last year. YoY growth in exports is at 526.13%. Exports in February last year had dropped due to Covid-19 situation that had started impacting global markets. MoM growth is at 58.52%, as compared to 1,572 units exported in January 2021.

350cc motorcycles domestic sales – February 2021

Royal Enfield Classic 350 leads the pack with 36,025 units sold in February 2021. YoY growth has turned negative at -13.75%, as compared to 41,766 units sold in February last year. Classic 350 share in sales was 55.05%. MoM sales are also down at -11.86%, as compared to 40,872 units sold in January 2021.

This dip in sales is likely due to the anticipated launch of next-gen Classic 350. As reported earlier, new Classic 350 will pack in a range of updates such as new J platform, new engine, and updated instrument cluster with Tripper navigation.

At number two is Bullet 350 with 11,044 units sold in February 2021. YoY growth is 4.30%, as compared to 10,589 units sold in February last year. Market share is at 16.88%. In terms of MoM growth, Bullet 350 sales are down by -4.55%, as compared to 11,570 units sold in January 2021.

Next in the list is Meteor 350, which continues to register consistent numbers. A total of 8,624 units were sold in February 2021. MoM sales have improved by 70%, as compared to 5,073 units sold in January 2021. Meteor market share is at 13.18%.

Electra 350 is at fourth place with 6,477 units sold in February. YoY growth is 75.29%, as compared to 3,695 units sold in February last year. MoM growth is also positive at 19.26%, as compared to 5,431 units sold in January 2021. Market share is at 9.90%. Honda H’ness CB350 is next with 3,268 units sold in February. MoM sales are down by -7.76%, as compared to 3,543 units sold in January 2021. CB350 market share is 4.99%.

350cc motorcycles exports – February 2021

Classic 350 leads in exports with 1,563 units exported in February 2021. YoY gain is at 312.40%, as compared to 379 units exported in February last year. MoM export growth is also positive at 41.19%. Next is Meteor 350 with exports of 620 units. MoM growth is up 236.96%, as compared to 184 units exported in January 2021.

At number three is CB350 with exports of 300 units. MoM growth is 11.11%, as compared to 270 units exported in January 2021. Electra 350 is next with both YoY and MoM growth being negative at -52.63% and -18.18%, respectively.

