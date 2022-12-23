350cc Motorcycle Sales Nov 2022 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Jawa, Yezdi

Royal Enfield had its Classic, Hunter and Bullet 350cc models in top positions

Motorcycle sales in the 350cc segment saw a YoY growth of 54.47 percent. There was however a 14.60 percent de-growth on a MoM basis. Total sales of these 6 top selling 350cc models stood at 64,397 units in Nov 2022, up 22,709 units when compared to 41,688 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales fell over 75,410 units sold in Oct 2022.

Royal Enfield’s 350cc models commanded this list. It was the Classic 350 that was at No.1 with 26,702 units sold in Nov 2022. This was a 36.23 percent YoY growth over 19,601 units sold in Nov 2021. RE Classic 350cc was at No. 9 on the list of top 10 motorcycles sold in Nov 2022 while the recently launched Hunter 350 commanded a 10th spot.

350cc Motorcycle Sales Nov 2022

Classic 350 currently commands a 41.46 percent share in the 350cc segment. This is down from 42.16 percent held in Oct 2022 when sales had stood at 31,791 units relating to a 16.01 percent MoM de-growth.

RE Hunter 350cc saw 15,588 units sold in the past month gaining it a 24.21 percent share. It was a MoM growth of 0.93 percent from 15,445 units sold in Oct 2022 when its share stood at 20.48 percent. New Hunter 350 was launched in August 2022. It is available at a price range of Rs. 1,49,900 – Rs. 1,71,221 (ex-showroom) and is offered in 3 variants and 8 colour options.

At No. 3 was the RE Bullet 350cc with a YoY and MoM de-growth in terms of sales. Sales which had stood at 8,733 units in Nov 2021 dipped 5.98 percent to 8,211 units in the past month. There was also a 6.21 percent MoM fall in sales from 8,755 units sold in Oct 2022. Meteor 350 saw its sales at 7,694 units in Nov 2022, up 13.56 percent YoY from 6,775 units sold in Nov 2021. It was its MoM sales that dived 25.68 percent from 10,353 units sold in Oct 2022.

Electra 350cc posted a YoY and MoM de-growth of 2.04 percent and 8.85 percent respectively down to 4,170 units in the past month. Sales stood at 4,257 units and 4,575 units in Nov 2021 and Oct 2022 respectively. Share percentage however improved to 6.48 percent in Nov 2022 from 6.07 percent held in Oct 2022.

Honda CB 350 sales Nov 2022

Sales of Honda CB350 fell significantly. It was down 12.49 percent YoY to 2,032 units from 2,322 units sold in Nov 2021 while MoM sales dipped 54.75 percent from 4,491 units sold in Oct 2022.

The list of best-selling 350cc bikes also included the Jawa / Yezdi though retail sales of this model have been taken into account. Retail sales of this bike increased 23.42 percent to 3,673 units in Nov 2022 from 2,976 units sold in Nov 2021. It was also a MoM growth of 177 units or 5.06 percent over 3,496 units sold in Oct 2022.