350cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2021 – Classic, Meteor, CB 350, Bullet

Honda H’ness CB 350 is top gainer in October, posting its highest ever monthly sales at 7,152 units

Despite the festive season, 350cc motorcycle sales reported negative YoY growth of -29.67% in October. Sales are down from 60,851 units in October last year to 42,799 units in October 2021. All except Meteor 350 and CB 350 have negative growth in October. However, MoM numbers have improved, registering growth of 66.47% in October. Sales in September 2021 were at 25,709 units. All motorcycles have positive MoM growth.

In exports, the segment has gained 252.35% YoY. As compared to 936 units in October last year, exports increased to 3,298 units in October 2021. MoM export numbers, however, are negative at -4.13%. Exports in September 2021 were at 3,440 units. Except CB 350, all other motorcycles have negative MoM export growth.

350cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2021

Even though Classic 350 continues to be segment leader, it has lost more than half of its sales. A total of 19,728 units were sold in October 2021, as compared to 41,953 units in October last year. Classic 350 market share is also down to 46.09%. However, MoM sales have improved by 43.47% in comparison to 13,751 units sold in September 2021.

Royal Enfield had recently launched all-new Classic 350 in the price range of Rs 1.84 lakh and Rs 2.15 lakh. The bike has received several upgrades including new engine and platform, revised semi-digital instrument cluster and Tripper navigation.

Meteor 350 is second with sales of 7,851 units in October 2021. Market share is at 18.34%. MoM growth is at 26.96%, as compared to 6,184 units sold in September 2021. Royal Enfield will soon expand the Meteor range to include a new 650cc cruiser bike named Super Meteor. It is scheduled for debut later this month at 2021 EICMA.

CB 350 climbs to third spot, registering more than 5-fold YoY growth. From 1,290 units in October last year, sales have zoomed to 7,152 units in October 2021. The bike now commands 16.71% market share. MoM growth has more than doubled, as compared to 2,995 units sold in September 2021. To boost sales further, Honda will be introducing new products in this segment. The company is also working to increase customer touchpoints across the country.

Next is Bullet 350 with sales of 5,822 units in October. YoY sales are down by -48.03%, as compared to 11,203 units sold in October last year. Market share is at 13.60%. MoM growth is positive at 176.32%, as compared to 2,107 units sold on September 2021. At fifth is Electra 350 with sales of 2,246 units. YoY growth is down by -64.935%, as compared to 6,405 units sold in October last year. Market share is at 5.25%. Electra MoM growth is 234.23%, as compared to 672 units sold in September.

350cc motorcycles exports October 2021

With 1,536 units, CB 350 has raced to the top spot in exports. YoY growth is 5020.00%, as compared to 30 units exported in October last year. Share in exports is at 46.57%. MoM growth is 169.47%, as compared to 570 units exported in September. Meteor 350 is second with exports of 1,217 units. Share in exports is at 36.90%. MoM growth is down by -20.46%, as compared to 1,530 units exported in September.

Classic 350 is third with exports of 545 units. YoY growth has fallen -39.85%, as compared to 906 units exported in October last year. Share in exports is at 16.53%. MoM growth is down -57.19%, as compared to 1,273 units exported in September. Other bikes Bullet and Electra have zero exports in October.