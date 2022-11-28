Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Oct 2022 – 650 Twins, CBR, Hayabusa, Ninja

For the month of October 2022, 500cc+ motorcycles sales stood at 2,226 units and Royal Enfield was accountable for 83.47% of that

With massive popularity, easy accessibility and affordability, Royal Enfield 650 twins continue to lead the 500cc+ motorcycles sales segment which was the case with August 2022 as well. Comprising Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, sales stood at 1,858 units last month. Numbers grew by 50.32% YoY over 1,236 units sold a year ago.

Volume gain stood at 622 units and market share stood at a staggering 83.47%. Honda CBR650 takes second spot with 47 vehicles sold. Compared to 13 vehicles sold a year ago, sales grew by 261.54% YoY and volume growth of 34 vehicles was registered last month.

At 3rd and 4th spots, we have the Z650 RS and Z900 from Kawasaki. Z650 RS is a neo-retro motorcycle based on 650cc twin-cylinder platform and Z900 is the cheapest Inline-4 engine that one can buy in India. Both of them sold 35 units each and Z900 saw a decline of 39.66%.

Dhoom bike, Hayabusa, managed to sell 28 units while Triumph Tiger 900 sold 27 units. Sales grew by 16.67% and 22.73% YoY respectively. When compared to just 4 units sold a year before, Triumph Street Triple saw 475% YoY growth with 23 units pushed out. Kawasaki’s track machine ZX-10R sold 23 units as well and its numbers grew by 91.67% YoY.

Kawasaki Versys 650, Triumph Trident 660, Harley-Davidson Pan America, Kawasaki Ninja 100 SX and Triumph Speed Twin registered similar numbers and took 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th spots respectively. Sales stood at 16, 15, 14, 13 and 12 units respectively and Trident and Ninja were the only ones to register a YoY decline in sales figures.

Harley-Davidson Iron 883, the current cheapest Harley, and Triumph Tiger 1200 both sold 7 units each. Iron 883 lost half of its sales when compared to figures from October 2021. Being the motorcycle with the largest engine on a 2W, Triumph Rocket III sold 6 units last month. Triumph Bonneville T120, Triumph Speed Twin and Honda CB 500 sold 5 motorcycles each. While the Bonneville T120 and Speed Twin registered 66.67% YoY growth each, Honda CB 500’s numbers dropped by 44.44% YoY.

Kawasaki Z650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, recently launched Triumph Tiger 660, Triumph Bonneville Speed Master and Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 managed to sell just 4 units each in October 2022. By doing so, only Triumph SpeedMaster registered positive growth of 33.33% YoY while gaining 1 unit in volume. Rest registered decline in sales YoY.

No 500cc+ Motorcycles Sales Oct-22 Oct-21 Growth % YoY 1 650 Twin 1,858 1,236 50.32 2 CBR 650F 47 13 261.54 3 Z650RS 35 0 – 4 Z900 35 58 -39.66 5 Hayabusa 28 24 16.67 6 Tiger 900 27 22 22.73 7 Street Triple 23 4 475.00 8 Ninja ZX-10R 23 12 91.67 9 Versys 650 16 11 45.45 10 Trident 15 49 -69.39 11 Pan America 14 3 366.67 12 Ninja1000 13 19 -31.58 13 Speed Twin 12 0 – 14 883 Iron 7 14 -50.00 15 Tiger 1200 7 0 – 16 Rocket III 6 0 – 17 Boneville T120 5 3 66.67 18 Speed Twin 5 3 66.67 19 CB 500 5 9 -44.44 20 Z650 4 6 -33.33 21 DL650XA 4 13 -69.23 22 Tiger 660 4 0 – 23 Boneville Speedmaster 4 3 33.33 24 Fat Boy 114 4 7 -42.86 25 Vulcan S 3 13 -76.92 26 W800 3 1 200.00 27 GL1800 3 0 – 28 Nightster 2 0 – 29 Katana 2 0 – 30 RSV4 Factory 2 0 – 31 Tuono V4 2 0 – 32 Speed Triple 2 1 100.00 33 Ninja650 1 31 -96.77 34 Aprilia RS660 1 0 – 35 Tuono 1 0 – 36 Moto Guzzi 1 0 – 37 Versys 1000 1 9 -88.89 38 Boneville Bobber 1 1 0.00 39 Street Twin 0 14 -100.00 40 Low Rider Special 0 10 -100.00 41 Fat Bob 0 7 -100.00 42 Low Rider 0 6 -100.00 43 1200 X-Forty Eight 0 5 -100.00 44 Boneville T100 0 4 -100.00 45 Street Scrambler 0 4 -100.00 46 Africa Twin 0 3 -100.00 47 Electra Glide 0 2 -100.00 48 Heritage Classic 0 1 -100.00 49 Road Glide 0 1 -100.00 – Total 2,226 1,622 37.24

Kawasaki W800, Kawasaki Vulcan S, and Honda Goldwing managed to sell 3 units each. Only W800 managed to gain 2 units in volume and register 200% YoY growth. Harley-Davidson Nightster, Suzuki Katana, Aprilia RSV4, Aprilia Tuono V4 and Triumph Speed Triple sold only two units each and only Speed Triple sales grew YoY.

Lastly, we have the 500cc+ motorcycle sales that didn’t cross the 1 unit mark. These are Kawasaki Ninja 650, Aprilia RS660, Aprilia Tuono 660, Moto Guzzi, Kawasaki Versys 1000 and Triumph Bonneville Bobber. Rest of the Harley-Davidson lineup and a few Triumph and Honda Africa Twin didn’t even sell one motorcycle. Collectively, 500cc+ motorcycles sales stood at 2,226 units sold in October 2022. In contrast, sales stood at 1,622 units in October 2021 and hence a 37.24% YoY gain was registered with 604 units gained in volume.