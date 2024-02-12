Altroz Racer Vs i20 N Line – Specs, Size, Features Compared

Altroz Racer matches i20 N Line in performance numbers – It offers an excellent 5-star crash rating as well

Tata Motors is stepping into sporty hatchback realm for the first time. At 2023 Auto Expo, Tata showcased Altroz Racer, which is the company’s answer to Hyundai i20 N Line. i20 N Line is the only sporty hatchback in India, soon to be followed by Altroz Racer. The car has been spotted testing and is likely to launch by the end of 2024.

Altroz Racer Vs i20 N Line

If only Maruti Suzuki hadn’t marketed Fronx as an SUV, it could have been India’s hottest hatchback. With just 120 PS of power, the validity of the term ‘hot hatch’ is debatable. Since this is India, we have to make do with what we have. With hot hatches like Abarth Punto and Baleno RS meeting their demise from the Indian market, the new breed of sporty hatches are poised to take their mantle.

Right off the bat, both vehicles are premium hatchbacks and fall into 4m length constraints. i20 N Line is 20 mm wider and has a 79 mm longer wheelbase. Staying true to Tata DNA, Altroz is 18 mm taller and offers more headroom. What it loses in wheelbase, Altroz claws back by offering 34L more luggage carrying capacity.

Tata sits 5 mm lower to the ground as opposed to 170 mm ground clearance of i20 N Line. Even though Altroz Racer has a displacement advantage of 200cc, power and torque figures match that of i20 N Line. Altroz Racer was only showcased with a 6-speed MT, but a 7-speed DCT from Nexon is likely too. Whereas i20 N Line offers a 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT options.

Owing to a larger engine, Altroz Racer might show better in-gear acceleration and match i20 N Line’s 0-100 km/h in under 10 seconds. Apart from just numbers on spec sheets, Hyundai offers rear disc brakes, a throatier exhaust, stiffened suspension, sporty aluminium pedals and weighty steering with a physically different steering wheel equipped with paddle shifters. All of these are missing on Altroz Racer.

Wow Factors

Tata Motors has gone out on a limb and put real effort into sprucing up the interiors. A larger 10” display with a slicker interface and sunroof are in line with what Hyundai has to offer. Considering Punch.ev gets a 10.2-inch digital instrument screen, Altroz Racer might get it too.

Exact feature list for Altroz Racer is not yet revealed. But Tata Motors has included wireless charging and a built-in air purifier. What is common between both is that interiors feature black-on-red accents, red ambient lighting and a voice-activated sunroof. Tata Altroz Racer offers a black bonnet with racing stripes extending to its roof till its larger-than-stock rear spoiler.

This youthful visual treat is missing on i20 N Line. Esteemed motoring journalist Richard Hammond once said, “Only cool cars get a black bonnet”. Looking at the recent test mules, Tata Motors might launch it by 2024. It is an exciting offering from Tata Motors appealing to enthusiasts. Altroz Racer might be offered in a single trim and pricing might start from Rs. 10 lakh matching that of i20 N Line’s starting price.