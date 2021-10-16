Aprilia RS 660 Delivery Starts In India – First Owner

Aprilia RS 660 was launched along with Tuono 660 in September, priced at Rs 13.39 lakh and Rs 13.09 lakh, respectively

With the addition of two new bikes, Aprilia now has a total of four bikes in its India portfolio. The other two are its flagship V4 models, Tuono V4 and RSV4. These are priced at Rs 20.66 lakh and Rs 23.69 lakh, respectively. The Italian manufacturer also offers 125cc and 160cc scooters in India.

Aprilia RS 660 styling and features

For track experience, Aprilia RS 660 is probably one of the suitable bikes currently available in the Indian market. It is also the true-blue head turner on the streets. The bike has an aerodynamic profile and sharp design silhouette. Deliveries have now started. National level professional racer Alisha Abdullah has taken the delivery of first Aprilia RS 660 in India.

Front fascia looks aggressive with features such as dual-beam LED headlight and integrated sleek LED DRLs. Other key features include large windshield, low-set, wide handlebar, sculpted fuel tank, underbelly exhaust, coloured wheels, and short tail.

There are three colour options for Aprilia RS 660, all of which are truly unique and drool-worthy. Most exciting is Lava Red colour option, which utilizes a mix of dark blue and bright red. Another enticing option is Apex Black, which is essentially an all-black colour theme. It utilizes red highlights for a more vibrant look and feel.

The third colour option is Acid Gold, which has a green-yellow paint. Golden USD forks are offered with all of these colour options. It works to enhance the bike’s sporty profile.

Aprilia RS 660 engine and specs

Both RS 660 and its naked sibling Tuono 660 are powered by a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor. It is capable of generating 100 bhp of max power at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

RS 660 packs in a range of advanced features that were originally designed for a track environment. They have been tweaked to suit city ride conditions. Collectively, these features are available under Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC). The system works via various electronic components, acceleration sensors and gyroscopes.

APRC package for RS 660 includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake during deceleration, engine map and cornering ABS with three levels of adjustment. Another key feature is quick shift that allows fast gear shifts without the need to reduce throttle or use the clutch. Users can also downshift without having to use the clutch.

Suspension system on-board RS 660 comprises 41mm inverted front forks and monoshock suspension at rear. Braking apparatus has 320 mm double disc and 220 mm single disc and front and rear, respectively. Brembo callipers are used at both ends. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Price of Aprilia bikes is on the higher side, as they are imported into India as completely built units (CBUs). In comparison, bikes of similar capacity from Suzuki and Kawasaki are imported as CKDs. These work out cheaper, as taxation is less on CKDs as compared to CBUs.