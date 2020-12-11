Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660 India Launch Confirmed For 2021

The Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 come loaded with state-of-the-art electronic systems

The Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 middle-weight sports bikes which were unveiled at the EICMA 2019 in Milan, Italy, are set to be launched in India next year. Touted to be very important products for the Italian marque’s long-term future, the motorcycles find themselves in a comfortable niche above the entry level 250 – 400 cc trainers and the liter class missiles.

Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660

The Aprilia RS 660 and its naked sibling not only derive their design and livery inspiration from the RSV4 and Tuono V4 respectively but also borrow the engine from the legendary superbike twins. The 659 cc V-Twin is essentially the first half of the flagship’s V4 unit and that speaks volume about the new motorcycles’ pedigree.

The new heart has a power output of 100 hp and makes 67 Nm of torque. This should make for an impressive performance on board a motorcycle that tips the scales at 164.2 kg. The rider has access to five different engine mappings including two dedicated to track riding – Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack.

Electronics and chassis

The boffins at Aprilia didn’t take any chances with their latest creations as they get standard quick shifter and 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which supports a whole host of advanced electronic systems like cornering traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, rear lift mitigation, engine brake control, etc.

The razor sharp Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are underpinned by a twin-spar aluminium chassis which employs the motor as a stressed member. The chunky aluminium swing arm and stubby triangular exhaust canister go well with the rest of the design.

The front end is suspended by Kayaba inverted telescopic forks measuring 41 mm in dia while the rear employs a monoshock. Both are adjustable for preload and rebound damping. Not surprisingly, Brembo takes care of braking needs with 320 mm twin-discs at the front with 4-piston calipers and a 220 mm single disc at the rear with 2-piston calipers.

Styling

The Aprilia RS 660 features an unmistakable identity but is full of modern touches such as LED DRLs, sleeker three-part headlamp unit, aerodynamic inlets on the fairing, a sculpted fuel tank and a sporty tailpiece with stepped seats. The motorcycle looks compact yet with serious intention. The Tuono 660 also gets the same headlamp unit but the fairing is minimal.

The Aprilia 660 twins, with their premium features and impressive performance credentials, are looking to become the best offerings in the mid-size superbike segment which is currently populated by the likes of Yamaha YZF-R6, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, etc.