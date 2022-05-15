Aprilia Scooter Prices May 2022 Hike – Storm 125, SXR 160, RST Carbon

Targeted at younger audience, Aprilia scooters are preferred for their sporty styling and dynamic performance

With increasing commodity prices, several two-wheeler brands have announced price hikes in the last 6 months. Aprilia joins the list by increasing scooter prices across the range. It is possible that Aprilia motorcycles may also witness a price hike in the near future. The company currently offers bikes in the 660cc and 1,100cc range.

Aprilia scooter prices May 2022

Aprilia currently offers scooters in 125cc and 160cc categories. Prices have been increased in the range of Rs 6,276 to Rs 6,728. The most affordable is Aprilia Storm Disc, which will now cost Rs 1,06,331. Aprilia SR RST 125 new price is Rs 1,15,877, an increase of Rs 6,428. Next is Aprilia SR RST 160, available at a starting price of Rs 1,25,895.

Aprilia SXR 125 new price is Rs 1,27,206, an increase of Rs 6,549. Folks interested in Aprilia SR RST Carbon will have to pay Rs 1,28,406, an increase of Rs 6,577. Aprilia SR RST Race is now available at Rs 1,35,147, an increase of Rs 6,657. Highest price hike of Rs 6,728 is for Aprilia SXR 160. It will now cost Rs 1,38,483.

As compared to price hikes announced by other two-wheeler manufacturers, the quantum of hike is relatively more in case of Aprilia scooters. This may be due to the fact that most other OEMs choose to introduce smaller increments, multiple times in a year. In comparison, Aprilia appears to have increased prices all at once. It remains to be seen how the new prices will impact sales.

Aprilia scooters vs. rivals

Aprilia 125cc scooters have quite a few rivals such as TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Burgman Street 125, Avenis, Yamaha RayZR and Fascino, Honda Grazia and Hero Maestro Edge. However, in the 160cc segment, Aprilia currently has only Yamaha Aerox 155 as the primary rival. Aerox 155 was launched last year in September at a starting price of Rs 1.29 lakh. It is now priced at about Rs 1.37 lakh, ex-sh.

Demand for higher capacity scooters is relatively less here. In the same price range, most users will prefer to choose a motorcycle. However, Aprilia can be credited with making the first move. It is possible that new products could be introduced, as demand picks up for these high performance scooters. The likes of Honda and Suzuki will be looking to tap this space if there are ample opportunities.

In terms of performance, Aprilia scooters are almost equal in comparison to their respective rivals. Aprilia 125cc scooters are powered by a 125cc 4V TECH FI engine that generates 9.92 PS of max power and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. Aprilia 160cc scooters utilize a 160cc motor that makes 11 PS and 11.6 Nm.

In the future, Aprilia may also launch electric scooters here. While there is no official confirmation, a hint comes from Piaggio’s plans to develop an electric scooter that is specially designed for India. The powertrain can be used for both Vespa and Aprilia electric scooters.