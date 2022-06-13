Aprilia Storm 125cc Scooter Disc Variant Discontinued

This new development will be in effect from 1st July of 2022 – Only drum brake variant available post that

Following the success of SR series of sporty scooters in India, Aprilia attempted to take on the masses with a budget-oriented scooter. SR series had 125 cc and 150 cc options with the latter now bored out to displace 160 cc. These were pricey options that didn’t really tickle the fancy of an average Indian.

Aprilia wanted to take 125 cc scooter segment by storm. So, they based their Storm 125 on the SR platform with their tried and tested 125 cc engine that also does duties on Vespa scooters. To get the price down, there were some cuttings. Most notable of them were the smaller 12” wheels at both ends and a lack of a disc brake.

Aprilia Storm 125 Disc Variant Discontinued

Even with these deletions, Storm was still just as pricey, if not more, than other rivals in the 125 cc scooter segment. When Storm 125 received its BS6 update, Aprilia also added a front disc brake as an option for around Rs. 11,000. Storm 125 has had a disc variant as an option ever since. Until now, though.

Fast-forwarding to 2022, Piaggio, the parent company of both Aprilia and Vespa, has revealed that they are going to discontinue the disc brake variant of their Storm 125 scooter. The Italian automaker hasn’t cited a reason as to why this sudden move.

But we can speculate that Storm 125’s front disc variant was in low demand. Or the company might be luring buyers to just step up to buy the SR 125 for around Rs. 11,000 more than the price of the disc variant of Storm 125. Either way, this new development will be brought into motion from 1st July of 2022.

Specs & Competition

Aprilia Storm 125 is powered by the familiar 125 cc engine from Piaggio that powers scooters of both its subsidiary brands in India. It is a 124.4 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine making 9.78 bhp at 7500 RPM and 9.6 Nm at 5,500 RPM. It gets 12” wheels wrapped by knobby and block-pattern tyres that almost give it a scrambler-like appearance. From July 1st, it will also lack a disc brake at the front while the drum variant will continue to be on sale.

Aprilia Storm 125 is priced at Rs. 1.01 lakh. If we look at the competition and their respective pricing, Drum variant of Storm 125 is almost Rs. 20,000 more expensive than respective counterparts from Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and Hero.

Even though Storm 125 comes off as pricey, it has the Aprilia brand value to back it up. It competes with other 125 cc scooters in the market and price bracket like TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Access 125, Honda Grazia, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Ray ZR, TVS Jupiter 125, Hero Maestro 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and the newly launched Suzuki Avenis 125.

