Ashok Leyland Lands Historic Contract – 552 Buses for Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation

Pioneering Collaboration – Highlighting the groundbreaking partnership between Ashok Leyland and TNSTC

Ashok Leyland, the distinguished Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer under the Hinduja Group, has clinched a momentous deal with Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) for the procurement of 552 Ultra-Low Entry (ULE) Diesel Non-AC buses. This remarkable collaboration solidifies the commitment to “Mobility for All,” a cornerstone of the Tamil Nadu state government’s agenda aimed at enhancing public transportation accessibility.

Reinforcing Partnership and Innovation

The order signifies a pioneering stride in the partnership between Ashok Leyland and TNSTC, underscoring Ashok Leyland’s position as TNSTC’s preferred brand. With an impressive fleet of over 18,477 Ashok Leyland buses already in operation, this latest addition of ULE buses reaffirms the company’s status as a frontrunner in the market.

These state-of-the-art ULE buses are equipped with cutting-edge features, including a potent H-series 6-cylinder 4-valve 184 kW (246 hp) engine, step-less entry, rear engine configuration, automatic transmission, front disc brake, electronically controlled front and rear air suspension, and an Intelligent Transportation System equipped with CCTV. Additionally, these buses boast destination boards reflecting vehicle location and tracking.

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland, expressed pride in the collaboration, stating, “We are honored to partner with TNSTC in advancing the ‘Mobility for All’ initiative. Our customer-centric approach has been instrumental in securing these orders, reflecting our commitment to meet evolving needs and contribute to public transportation’s growth.”

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President- M&HCV at Ashok Leyland, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the buses’ technology and safety prowess. “Our ULE buses epitomize technological advancement and safety in commercial vehicles. This order demonstrates the trust TNSTC places in Ashok Leyland,” he added.

Sustainable Solutions and Future Commitment

Funded by the German Development Bank (KfW), this project underscores Ashok Leyland’s dedication to commencing bus deliveries from April 2024, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive mobility solutions.

These ULE buses redefine industry standards, certified as friendly for differently-abled passengers. The design prioritizes passenger comfort and driver safety, setting a new benchmark in citizen-centric transportation. As the world’s fourth-largest bus manufacturer and India’s largest, Ashok Leyland’s recent triumph with TNSTC marks a pivotal advancement, emphasizing TNSTC’s enduring reliance on Ashok Leyland’s exceptional products and services.