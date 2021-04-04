Ashok Leyland Launches AVTR 4120 – 40.5 Ton GVW 4 Axle Truck

The new AVTR modular platform offers better flexibility with multiple cabin choices

Ashok Leyland has launched AVTR 4120 which is the country’s first 4-axle, 14-wheeler truck with 40.5 Ton GVW. The 8×2 DTLA truck has a capacity of 40.5 tonne Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) and offers an additional payload capacity of 5 tonnes in comparison to standard 8×2 trucks with better Total Cost of Operation (TCO) benefits.

One of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, Ashok Leyland has last year introduced AVTR, a new modular truck platform developed to address different customer requirements and varied load-road-application. As per the company, the new truck has been positioned to bring massive changes in the long-haul transport segment.

Mechanical Specs

AVTR 4120 is equipped with a 12.5-tonne dual-tyre lift-axle (DTLA) which comes with a patented Parallelogram technology in order to ensure better tyre life. It is offered with two diesel powertrain options- a motor that returns 200 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque while the other returns 250 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. Both options are packed with iGen6 technology that claims to deliver better fuel efficiency.

On the occasion of the launch of this new truck, Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leads the CV industry in terms of innovation. Our endeavour has always been to address the needs of our customers and deliver better profitability for them and AVTR 4120 is one step towards this offering the customer flexibility.”

This new truck can operate at a 40.5-tonne load with the lift axle down which means it can carry a payload and earn a revenue similar to a standard 10×2 truck. With the lift axle up, it operates at a capacity of 28 tonne during light load or partial load or empty return. This ensures low fuel consumption and an operating cost similar to a 6×2 truck.

Cabin Features

The AVTR platform offers flexibility of multiple cab options such as N Cab, U Cab, M cab. The N Cab is the top-spec trim that comes with a bunch of creature comforts.

These are – air conditioning & HVAC options, i-Alert telematics, a music system and lots of storage spaces. It also offers a suspended cab with dampers, an anti-roll bar in the front, a suspended driver seat and a full metal front fascia.

The i-Alert advanced telematics offers remote diagnostics that are supported by 24×7 customer assistance by Uptime Solution Centre and Service Mandi network. Ashok Leyland is also offering a range of options to choose from including maintenance-free, slipper-ended rear suspension and more.