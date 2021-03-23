Ather 450X Electric Scooter Launched In Jaipur – Bangalore Deliveries Restart

Ather’s new retail outlet in the pink city is being opened in association with Akhand Distributors

Ather Energy continues with their expansion spree. Following the new experience center in Pune at the end of February, an Ather Space will open in early April in Jaipur.

Ather Energy Experience Centre will be opened at BL Tower-2 on Tonk Road near Durgapura Flyover in Jaipur. This marks the foray of the electric scooter maker into Rajasthan and Ather 450X and 450 Plus e-scooters will now be available at this new dealership.

Test rides have already commenced and deliveries are set to be initiated by early April 2021. Ather Energy aims to be present in as many as 40 Indian cities by the end of this year.

Ather Grid by Month End

Along with the setting up of the new dealership in Jaipur, Ather Energy will be installing fast charging points across key spots in the city. Targeting 3-4 outlets by the end of this month, Ather Energy hopes to double this count by the end of 2021. With around 120 public fast charging points across Indian cities, the company seeks to partner with hosts including cafes, restaurants, tech parks, malls and gyms for easy accessibility of EV owners.

In Jaipur, the Ather 450X and 450 Plus retail at Rs. 1,59,524 and Rs. 1,40,514 respectively. The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer is also offering a buyback scheme to customers who will be assured of a guaranteed cash back of Rs.85,000 on the Ather 450X on completion of a 3 year period. The e-scooters are also offered on lease at Rs.3,394 per month.

Ather 450X e-scooter Specs

Ather Energy currently retails the 450X and 450 Plus e-scooters. The earlier two models, 340 and 450 has been discontinued. The company has noted increased demand for the 450X which is India’s quickest and smartest e-scooter. It is presented in three colour options of Grey, Green and White.

The 450X gets a 4G SIM and Bluetooth connectivity via which users can access phone calls and music on the 7 inch touchscreen dashboard. The dashboard comes in with colour depth of 16M and a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor. Android Open Source gives access to Google map navigation, on board diagnostics along with Over-the-air updates, Auto Indicator off and Guide-me-home lights.

Ather 450X e-scooter comes in with a 6 kW PMSM motor along with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It receives four riding modes namely Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp and claims a range of 85kms in Eco Mode. In the warp mode, the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.3 seconds, thus making it the fastest scooter in the 125 cc category. Top speed is at 80 km/h.

Akhand Distributors Pvt Ltd, are involved in various businesses in retail and wholesale distribution and in retail of Telecom, CE and FMCG and Lifestyle products. Apart from Rajashtan, the company has a presence various other states of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.