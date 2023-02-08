Ather Electric Scooter Fire Incident Update – Official Statement

Ather 450X – Description of the fault, and how it led to the incident; damage limitation despite wiring harness catching fire

By now, readers would be aware of the scooter fire in Bangalore. A few weeks ago, there was an incident involving an Ather electric scooter. But fear not. Ather Energy knows exactly what happened. And no, it didn’t blow up. The wiring harness did however catch fire. Even better, the customer is safe. And no further damage was reported.

The root cause of the accident was traced back to a human error in the wiring harness assembly process. One of the connectors was improperly torqued, which led to sparking around the motor controller terminals. Although safety systems activated promptly to cut off power flow and limit damage, the wiring harness had already caught fire. Ather Energy has issued a statement to address the scooter fire.

Ather Energy introduces two-step verification process

In taking full responsibility for this incident, Ather Energy has taken steps to ensure it does not happen again. Manufacturing operations have been updated and enhanced, including the introduction of a two-step verification process for the wiring harness assembly. This will help to reduce the risk of human error and increase the overall quality and safety of Ather e-scooters.

Battery management systems (BMS) play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and reliability of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The BMS monitors the battery cells in real-time, controlling the charging and discharging processes, and ensuring optimal battery performance. A dashboard safety system is also important in EVs, providing critical information to drivers, such as battery state-of-charge, range, and other performance metrics.

Explanation of the safety systems in place and how they prevented further damage

In the recent incident, it was confirmed that battery, BMS and dashboard systems performed as designed, and the battery remained unaffected. This highlights the high standards and rigorous testing protocols in place for EV battery systems.

In all fairness, this appears to be an isolated incident. The incident has brought to light the importance of ensuring the highest standards of quality control. Ather Energy is committed to ensuring the safety and reliability of its e-scooters and continues to prioritise this in all operations. Case on point – Introduction of a two-step verification process for the wiring harness assembly.

Electric two wheeler industry – high standards of quality and safety

Electric scooters are leading the way for EV sales. And as such, matters of breakdowns, fire, or even unsatisfactory performance are scrutinised with a fine tooth comb. Such concerns of existing and potential customers must be addressed promptly. Customers are looking for assurance that an EV manufacturer is committed to the safety and reliability of its products. As demand for EVs continues to grow, it’s crucial for manufacturers to prioritise battery and safety systems to ensure consumer confidence and trust. Adherence to international safety standards, such as UN 38.3, is essential to guarantee the safe and efficient operation of EVs.

Companies are also investing in R&D to improve battery performance, safety and longevity, while reducing costs to make EVs more accessible to the masses. In conclusion, the battery, BMS, and dashboard safety systems are crucial components of any electric vehicle. As such, it’s imperative that manufacturers continue to prioritize and invest in their development to drive the growth and adoption of EVs.