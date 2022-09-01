Ather Electric Scooter Sales Aug 2022 At 6,410 – 297% Growth YoY

Ather Energy reports its highest electric scooter sales in August 2022 at 6,410 units; YoY growth at 297 percent

With continued investments coming its way, Ather has concentrated on improving its market reach. This is brought about through immersive experience centres. The newest centres were opened in Pune, Chennai, and Ranchi.

Growth momentum portends good tidings for the electric two-wheeler industry. A space that has been growing continually and relies on future growth projections. This is in tandem with industry wide goals to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

Ather Electric Scooter Sales Aug 2 s022

August 2022 has been phenomenal for Ather Energy. The brand reported sales at 6,410 units at growth just shy of 300 percent. A year earlier this number was closer to 1.6k units. Volume growth stands at almost 4.8k units. MoM sales are up from 2,389 units at 168.31 percent growth. Volume growth stood at just over 4k units.

The EV manufacturer holds a leadership position in Kerala at 34 percent market share. The month just ended also saw Ather Energy roll out it’s 50,000th unit. While the company began sales operations a little over 4 years ago, it’s only in recent months that sales momentum has taken great strides.

Ather sales network and production growth

What is amazing about Ather’s sales in August 2022 is that in a not too instant past these numbers barely touched the 1k mark. Current numbers reflect not just determined focus in production but also a reliable sales network. Over time, scope for business has improved with the company beginning sales in newer markets.

In quicktime the electric two-wheeler space has become competitive and is showing signs of greater acceptance. For now, the e2W space remains dominated by e-scooters. And for now, business is simple at Ather. The company has followed a conservative path and relies on two scooters for all its sales, the Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X. In July, the company was transitioning in prep for the launch of Ather 450X Gen 3. As such, it resorted to production shutdown for a considerable period.

Growing momentum in Ather production

Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy “We have registered the highest ever monthly sales figures, delivering 6410 scooters to our customers. The demand has always been strong, but we’ve been grappling with supply chain constraints. It is now that all the hard work on ramping up the supply chain is beginning to pay off, and we see growth in our production numbers.

This growing momentum in production will ease the waiting period for deliveries, and that coupled with the ongoing distribution footprint expansion sets us up well for a great festive season.”